For art’s sake, keep the ceiling tiles

Still walking but not logging many steps. Going for a walk is not possible right now, way too slippery. It will get better soon as every now and then I feel a touch of spring.

At the Library: Introduction to Beekeeping, Friday, March 6, 7 p.m. Phil Brienesse, local bee expert and member of the Smithers Beekeeping Club will share his experience and knowledge about equipment, planning, regulations and more. An introductory evening will help you decide if backyard beekeeping is for you. Event made possible with the help of the Wetzin’Kwa Community Forest Corporation. There are six amazing products of the honeybee hive: honey, pollen, propolis, royal jelly, beeswax and bee venom. An available book can be purchased, titled “The Benevolent Bee” from the Capper’s Farmer Bookstore: store.cappersfarmer.com. Lots of history and information.

Also, at the Library Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m. there will be a Banned Books Storytime event with readings from banned children’s books. February 23 – 29 is Freedom to Read week, an annual event, encouraging Canadians to think about and reaffirm their commitment to intellectual freedom, guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. I remember my father not allowing me to read any of the Westerns that he read, saying they were not appropriate for me. Being a young girl. I snuck them under the covers and read them anyway. Could never, to this day, understand why he felt they were not OK for a girl.

BV Backpackers (hiking/snowshoeing/skiing) conduct weekly Sunday outings 12 months of the year. Guidelines are available on their website, www.bvbackpackers.ca, e-mail: info@bvbackpackers.ca, Important to contact the coordinator a day or two in advance as changes due to weather, trail conditions could be made.

Brianna Lancaster started a petition about the removal of student-created ceiling tiles at Smithers Secondary School, District 54. When I first received this information, the petition was at 1,219 signatures. The issue is that for many years Smithers Secondary School offered its students the chance to paint a ceiling tile that reflects their artistic side, some are personal in nature while others show the painter’s imagination.

These tiles have become part of the environment of their school. Recently, unbeknownst to the students at SSS, a decision was made to remove all the painted tiles and replace them with regular ceiling tiles. This is causing great disappointment throughout the student and teacher population, with a strong feeling that the tiles need to stay to properly reflect the artistic students at the school.

You can find this petition to sign on-line at www.change.org. It takes a bit of searching, I discovered, but it is there. I feel this is an important issue in a lot of ways. What would we have lost, how painful it would be if someone decided, for example, that the Mona Lisa or anyone’s artistic rendering was not relevant anymore and just threw it away?

Closing with: eradicate – to do away with as completely as if by pulling up by the roots.