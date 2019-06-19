The Smithers recycling depot was on fire May 9. (Thom Barker photo)

Focus should be on cleaning up our own backyard

Reducing and reusing more effective than recycling

Understandably, Smithers has been a little preoccupied with recycling since a fire destroyed the processing plant in early May.

With recyclables now being collected as trash and taken to the landfill, and some residents saving those items for the eventual resumption of processing at some unknown point in the future, it’s the perfect time for a reminder there are three pieces of the conservation puzzle.

Reduce, reuse, recycle.

Of these, recycling is the least effective means of addressing the environmental impact of plastic pollution, which is a massive problem for the world, many would even say a crisis.

There is an island almost twice the size of British Columbia in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and California made up of plastic garbage.

Despite the attention recycling gets, it simply is not working.

According to Environmental Defence, a Canadian advocacy group, Canada only recycles approximately 11 per cent of plastic waste.

If we are to tackle the crisis, it seems obvious we are going to have to take the other two Rs more seriously.

There are signs of that happening at a grassroots level. Businesses, particularly in the food service industries are switching to biodegradable straws, stir sticks and other single-use plastic items. Many people carry around their own travel mug for coffee and remember to bring their own reusable bags to the grocery store.

Some grocery stores have stopped providing plastic bags. Some towns have banned them.

If we are really serious about tackling the problem, it is going to take legislation because it will require a monumental culture shift following more than a half century of building a society based on convenience.

Last week, the Liberals promised to ban single-use plastics by 2021, but other jurisdictions don’t have to wait for the federal government, particularly since there is no guarantee we will even have a Liberal government by November, 2019.

And there is no sense bellyaching that China, or the United States, or anybody else, is not doing their part.

All we can do is make sure we clean up our own backyard.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Just Posted

Focus should be on cleaning up our own backyard

Reducing and reusing more effective than recycling

Transfer station experiences uptick in usage after Smithers, Telkwa suspend curbside recycling

In the wake of a May 9 fire Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

Hazelton Secondary School withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk: Twenty-five years, but still no closure

“What we’re standing for today is that nobody is going to sweep this under the rug, nobody.”

Muheim class repeats 2017 award for interaction with seniors

Liliana Pesce’s Grade 4-5 class honoured by BC Retired Teachers Association

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist”

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

Most Read