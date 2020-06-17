Spice of Life

Flowers and birds and squirrels and dads

Brenda muses about the world around her

Certainly can’t complain about this day. A little cool and quite buggy. I know this since I just walked my trails.

The trails were cleared yesterday by a friend who knows about making sure wildflowers have a chance to grow and go to seed. Arnica, soloman seal, little purple violets and columbine. Wild roses just starting to show their true colours. Pea vine and tiny star flowers mark the edge of the trails along with wild strawberries and raspberries.

Massive amounts of Saskatoon berries will soon begin to develop. The scent from wild chokecherries attract some bugs. Other trails have fireweed and wild bluebells.

Not as many birds around now as they prepare for eggs to hatch. I did get to see an American redstart. This little warbler type bird makes a big show of catching bugs. The males fan their tails to expose a range of bright colours. These birds are down in numbers since they migrate at night and hit all manner of buildings etc.

Nuthatches seem to have fledglings with them now. Chickadees, woodpeckers, hummingbirds should have young soon. Hummingbirds are feeding on the flowers now. They very much like lobelia and lipstick plants. They do eat bugs as well. The other day a visitor spotted a hummingbird moth. Not a bird but it is a bug-eating moth.

Check your hummingbird feeders to make sure all the rain has not displaced the sugar water.

Can we stop feeding the birds now I have been asked? I am sure there is enough wild food for the birds. I still feed them so I can watch everything they do.

Squirrels? Did you ask about squirrels? I have too many of those critters. I have traps nearby. I will catch a few, drive them away after the young squirrels have tested their world.

A few minutes ago I sat in my flower garden with the old dog and cat. Buster the crow came to see if I have a treat for him.

As I sat there I was thinking I should have written about Father’s Day. As I contemplated the peace of this day I could remember my dad and all the lessons he wanted me to learn. He would say to me “if you think you are smarter than others you probably are not.”

“Don’t put yourself on a pedestal. You will hurt yourself when you fall off.”

“Always take a peaceful moment to think about your day.”

He was right about that.

My father died many years ago. I am so fortunate that his memory is still clear in my mind and his lessons to me ring true to this day.

Happy Father’s Day to the dads out there and to those who have lost their father figures may your memories be a blessing.

Your calls come to 250-846-5095 or email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Time keeps on slipping, slipping, slipping into the future

Just Posted

Van Driel named BC School Sports Coach of the Year

BV Christian School coach says highlight of career is still the 2017-2018 Outstanding School Award

Down the Bulkley on a homemade catamaran built for two

Bruce McGonigal and Rob Goodine plan to float from Quick to Smithers in August

VIDEO: More than 150 people gather for Indigenous and Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Smithers

Peaceful rally started at Bovill Square and protesters marched down Main Street

Smithers leads the North in Support Local BC gift card sales

The gift card promotion was started to help businesses with cash flow through COVID-19

Telkwa named site for power-boosting capacitor for Kitimat LNG power supply

BC Hydro releases plan to beef up power carrying capacity of line from Prince George to the coast

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

CN confirms employee death on property in Northern B.C.

CN email statement said fatality was close to Prince Rupert

Most Read