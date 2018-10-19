Fish vulnerable in record low flow

Writer wonders why catch and release not curtailed at critical level.

Editor,

According to Environment Canada’s Hydrometric site located at Quick, the lowest river flow for Oct. 9 (over the period of record, 80-plus years) was 39.6 cubic meters per second.

Today the river flow at the Quick site is 37.5 cubic meters per second — a new record low flow for Oct. 9.

Your eyes are telling you right; it’s seriously low.

And you might say, “So what?”

Well, right now there are quite a few people out there fishing for Steelhead. The river is at record low, the water is clear and the fish are vulnerable to the angling pressure currently being applied. And while you might think catch and release is a nice “clean” way to sport fish the Steelhead without reducing the total Steelhead population currently residing in the Bulkley River system, your thinking might be seriously wrong. These critters will remain in the river till next May/June and until water temperatures warm to a point when spawning is possible. That equates to near 10 months of fresh water residency during which time the primary energy source is body fat accumulated during time in the Pacific Ocean. And I suggest to you these critters are at critical energy for survival during this 10-month time period. Catch and release is an indisputable stress on the fish; it is a drain on their energy storage. And while fishers delight in a really good long fight with a life form attempting to survive, the longer the fight, the greater the stress and depletion of the energy reserves of the Steelhead. Also, every fish caught that is landed and released requires handling of the fish. It is well understood that not all fishers handle fish properly during the landing and releasing phase of having fish fun.

There is a provincial government agency in this town responsible for managing this extremely valuable fish species in the Skeena Region — a species that is, provincially, under extreme duress from anthropocentric activities impacting watersheds, river systems, annual migration and, ultimately, declining Steelhead populations. I find it rather odd our provincial and local government agency is absolutely mute on this matter and specifically, today in the Bulkley River with record low flow, high visibility and substantial daily angling pressure, nothing is said — nothing is done to curtail the catch and release sport Steelhead fishery.

There is an old saying: “You don’t know what you got till it’s gone.” I dread the day when the Bulkley River Steelhead go the same way of the Steelhead in most southern river systems. Absolutely unforgivable.

J Bruce McGonigal

Smithers

Previous story
Dual member proportional has full accountability

Just Posted

Cod Gone Wild brings its ‘Celtic fusion’ to Glenwood Hall

Okanagan-based band celebrates release of its newest album The Islander

Million-dollar culture centre donation

Harvey and Corry Tremblay pledge up to $1 million towards Smithers library/gallery project.

Bulkley Valley pot laws

The Interior News reached out to local municipalities to see how they’ll handle cannabis legalization

Record low river levels recorded

Bulkley, Telkwa, Skeena River stations record their lowest historical levels.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

5 to start your day

Man killed in shooting at Abbotsford bank, ex-Surrey cop to appear in court after Creep Catchers sting and more

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Feds dead set against ‘ridiculous’ quotas to replace steel, aluminum tariffs

Donald Trump imposed the so-called Section 232 tariffs — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — back in June on national security grounds.

Campus brawl leads to charge against B.C. football player

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire, a 21-year-old defensive back from Vancouver, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Stadium vendor seen in pizza spitting video pleads guilty

The 21-year-old’s sentencing is Nov. 15. His lawyer has said he understood what he did was wrong and was remorseful.

Jury finds Calgary couple guilty in 2013 death of toddler son

Jeromie and Jennifer Clark were found guilty of criminal negligence causing death

Fed report to show $19-billion deficit in 2017-18

The deficit is slightly smaller than Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s prediction of $19.4 billion in last winter’s budget

Most Read