Feeling the fear in the air

I have reached Grassy Lake, Alberta in my walking and am now headed to Medicine Hat, 95,592 steps after taking off 4,873 steps already walked. Grassy Lake is a hamlet in Alberta within the Municipal District of Tabor, midway between the cities of Lethbridge to the west and Medicine Hat to the east. Population as of 2011 was 649.

Most of this column seems to be about cancellations due to COVID-19. It is hard to go uptown for groceries as I find I pick up on the fear that seems to be in the air. I do not mind staying home, there are many projects that I can start and perhaps even finish on time this year. Already started on Christmas items for 2020. One place to go for facts on the different words being used now to describe the virus (besides cuss words) can be found at merriam-webster.com. Click on “Coronovirus and the new word we added to the dictionary in March 2020”.

A free webinar, Mar. 26 10 – 11 a.m. PDT, “Growth opportunities for Indigenous Business: Selling to the Government.” If you are an Indigenous entrepreneur you can access additional support to sell your goods and services to the federal government. Contact: womensenterprise.ca or 250-868-3454 or 1-800-643-7014. Check out Facebook as well.

Out of concern for health and safety the two remaining presentations in the winter’s Smithers Alternative Film Series are cancelled: Jojo Rabbit scheduled for March 29 and Honeyland, scheduled for April 12.

CICK, Smithers Community Radio and BV Concert Association collaborative concert “Spring Breakup” scheduled for March 27 has been postponed. All the hard work from staff and volunteers in preparing for this amazing show is appreciated and everyone is looking forward to making this concert a success when it is rescheduled.

A bit more on COVID-19: be the neighbour you would want to have. Stay up to date on recommendations from local authorities, reach out to friends, family and neighbors, particularly those who are at risk, make sure they have the supplies they need. Social distancing seems odd but it does not mean losing touch with our community support systems. The Post Office has placed tape on the floor to mark the distance between people while waiting in line, this made me smile to see people actually noticing and staying on the designated line. Our community is already showing community spirit. This may be a long haul but with support, we can and will survive.

“The surest sign of an adult is the ability to accept delayed gratification.” Tommy Tomlinson, American journalist, author of “The Elephant in the Room.”

The Library is now closed to all. You are encouraged to use e-books, there will be no book returns so hang on to them until advised otherwise.

Something I found encouraging, especially since I am of the “older” generation “Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art.” Eleanor Roosevelt.

Closing with: escapade – a usually adventurous action that runs counter to approved or conventional conduct. Kind of like I feel now when I step out for a few groceries.