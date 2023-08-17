Family farm life

We have been on several wagon/sleigh rides with Brian and Tanis Semeschuk over the years and always enjoy their hospitality at the ranch on the top of Boundary road in the outskirts of Telkwa B.C. However this column story is not about them, it is about their daughter, Breeann and son in law, Trevor.

There have been many changes in recent years as the family business was about to swap hands. Brian and Tanis wanted to retire and Breeann wanted to take over. Fortunately her husband of choice had a name starting with T. Now is that not convenient.

“We don’t have to alter the company name,” said Breeann. “But thats not the only changes. Mom and Dad moved to the smaller house and Trevor and I moved into the big house with more room for the kids. We bought the farm, now Mom and Dad have more time to travel and enjoy their retirement. With us next door it’s a win/win for them having the grandkids close by.”

“I always like to know how it all started, where did you guys find each other? “ I queried. “Well I guess we were ski bums at one time and we actually met through a mutual friend at Powder King up the Hart hwy north of Prince George. Dad and Mom kinda gave us a bit of direction, they are such hard workers and always doing something to keep the wolf from the door. Dad trained Trevor to drive the horses. Mom trained me to be crafty,” says Breeann

This farm takeover did not happen on a whim.

There was some thought process. “ I’m a teacher and we were living up in Kitimat, I was working as a Safety Instructor,” said Breeann.

Trevor had a good job with the Alcan modernization project.

“I am a Stone Mason/ Brick layer by trade said Trevor. I was brought up in Prince George, my Dad was a Landscaper and we spent many a weekend looking for rocks. I worked out in Ontario on another kiln project and was involved in the bio fuel kiln operation in Ft. St. James.

“We just decided collectively that we wanted the kids to grow up on the farm, to have that rural lifestyle.”

These two people are not content to slide into the traditional role of farming in Telkwa B.C. Certainly they need to look after the horses, mend the fences, secure some feed and get the firewood in but why not add Beekeeping and Soapmaking to the mix. “We just seemed to fall into these vocations accidently,” said Breeann. “And they have fit very well adding to our income and keeping us at home instead of working out.”

“When the door of opportunity opens sometimes its a good idea to walk through it,” said Trevor. “Like the beekeeping venture. We had met some friends in New Zealand and they had developed man-made honey combs that they wanted to test in North America. Why not set up in Telkwa B.C.? And we did and just completely fell in love with bees. We are now setting up hives at local farms and making our own Queens.”

“The same scenario sort of opportunity came to us in the soapmaking game. I was interested in herbal remedies and connected the dots to personal hygiene care. With the help of Sherri at Heartstrings we were able to distribute to over 40 outlets and now we are in business,” says Breeann.

“You guys seem pretty positive about your lifestyle,” I commented.

“Well, life is about choices and you can chose your own adventure,” says Breeann.

“We had our first “Farm Day” get together last year. We had free wagon rides, lots of honey and soap, and just getting people out in nature. Did you know 400 people showed up, that incredible.”

“We want to expose people to the rural culture,” says Trevor, “the Bulkley Valley is real, the Fall Fair is real and all the glitter and glam that you see on T.V. or the internet is not for us. Every situation has a solution and ours is based on the Rural.”

Thanks for this, you guys rock.