Faith Matters matters to many

Editor,

There are many elderly, and those like myself, who during the winter months are confined indoors for health reasons. During times of isolation I’ve appreciated reading the Faith Matters column in the newspaper.

Reading the column combined with watching In Touch Sunday mornings gospel message on TV helps build my relationship with God. So I want to thank our community faith ministers for their weekly message and and encourage them to continue.

I’m one of many who look forward to your Faith Matters column each week, especially through the long winter months.

Norma Stumborg

Smithers