Facing fears

My daughter woke up the other night from a nightmare. After giving her some cuddles, a drink of water and checking under the bed twice for any monsters, she went back to sleep.

She often has a dream about a bear breaking into our house. I’m not sure why she has these ideas, we’ve never had that happen nor has she ever heard about that happening from anyone. Kids have wild imaginations.

Children’s occasional nightmares are nothing to be concerned about, but I’d never want to dismiss them. Their feelings are real and I would hate it if someone did that to me when I was scared.

I have very few fears but one of them is of small spaces. Being in an elevator when it stops moving makes my heart race until the doors slowly open. But the worst is being stuck at the back of a very full airplane when it is time to unload. The seatbelt sign gets switched off and everyone stands up to grab bags from over your head and crowd the aisles. No one can move forward fast enough and it is always chaotic. It always makes me feel panicked. Sometimes I have to remind myself to breathe.

Claustrophobia is the fear of enclosed spaces but experts say avoiding these places may reinforce the fear. Interestingly enough, more than 12 per cent of the population have this fear, with the majority of them being females. No one really knows why this is.

A New York Times article said it was always assumed that claustrophobia develops as a response to a traumatic experience, like being trapped in a closet as a child, but newer research suggests a genetic component. In one study in mice, a single defective gene was associated with claustrophobia. Clearly, more research needs to be done.

There is another theory that being claustrophobic is actually hereditary. Which might explain my daughter’s dreams about a bear. An online dream dictionary finds a correlation between bears and claustrophobia.

The article said a dream that you are being pursued or attacked by a bear denotes anger and uncontrolled aggression. You feel trapped.

Maybe I’ve passed along this fear to my child.

But as with most fears, they need to be faced. I have no plans to lock myself in a closet anytime soon but I will practice coping mechanisms when I am confined. Focusing on my breath and reminding myself I am safe can help.

Hopefully, I can teach my children these techniques if they ever feel scared in a small space.

