Exciting few weeks of melting

McKendrick Snow Sampling Station has been in operation since 1968 — 50 years of providing low elevation snow data.

A review of the snowpack on the ground for the month of April over the last 50 years indicates April 2018 has set a record for the most amount of snow sitting on the ground. [As of last Monday night] there was approximately 158 centimeters of snow with a snow water equivalent of 421 mm of water waiting to go some where. This pack is 155 per cent of normal — a record!

The next four to eight weeks of melt, me thinks, could be very exciting.

J. Bruce McGonigal

Smithers