Exciting few weeks of melting

Writer says next four to eight weeks of melt could be exciting with lots of water going somewhere.

McKendrick Snow Sampling Station has been in operation since 1968 — 50 years of providing low elevation snow data.

A review of the snowpack on the ground for the month of April over the last 50 years indicates April 2018 has set a record for the most amount of snow sitting on the ground. [As of last Monday night] there was approximately 158 centimeters of snow with a snow water equivalent of 421 mm of water waiting to go some where. This pack is 155 per cent of normal — a record!

The next four to eight weeks of melt, me thinks, could be very exciting.

J. Bruce McGonigal

Smithers

