Editor,

In reference to [Feb. 27]’s comments on edible cannabis [in the letter titled ‘Can’t stomach danger of edible cannabis’], a few thoughts. Every vice and every perceived benefit has its inherent dangers.

As adults, we must both recognize and teach youth and ourselves that knowledge, in concert with not to succumbing or erroneously inflicting the less desirable sides or values of these issues. As my genetics prof once remarked that even mother’s milk in high enough concentrations is carcinogenic.

To put it bluntly, everything is inherently both good and bad, and edible pot is no different.

Keith Cummings

Telkwa