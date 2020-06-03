Everything hurts; what doesn’t doesn’t work

What a day! It started out as it usually does. Grab my walking stick and stumble to the pee pot. Well, for heaven’s sake something else hurts.

I am sure it is pain where there is something I didn’t know I had that might hurt. Carry on as they say. Clean the litter box (this is of course used by the cat).

“You know you are getting old when everything hurts. And what doesn’t hurt doesn’t work.” -Hy Gardner

Time to let my very old dog out of the compound so she can tend to her business. While she does that I will soak my sore toe in Epsom salts. I will walk the dog and the cat and hope the pain goes away. What the heck.

“Age is mind over matter. If you don’t mind it doesn’t matter. “ Mark Twain said that. He probably meant it.

The dog and cat are fed and now it is my turn. I was quite looking forward to a poached egg. I had a nice cup of coffee. Sat down in front of the TV with a bib covering my old clothes.

I was ever so saddened by what I heard. A report had come forward that detailed conditions in Homecare places in Ontario. The report had been written by the military who entered facilities to care for the aged.

I could not believe what I heard about the conditions. Some residents had not been washed in some time. Others with dirty diapers. Rotting food and cockroaches. Some force-fed or others not fed at all. Cries for help ignored. My heart was breaking for those old folks and my breakfast was uneaten.

Please tell me this is not how seniors are treated? Many of these places are privately-owned. Still, I don’t understand how all this can happen. Let’s think about that.

”The best way to grow old is not to be in a hurry.” -Baruck.

I had in my mind at the beginning of the day that we should have a few laughs about the aging process. A friend shared a book titled: Old age is not for Sissies. How true that is. For sure there is nothing funny about it. Nothing funny at all as our seniors in care are isolated because of the virus no doubt hoping to see a friendly familiar face.

You know I am going to leave this for now. I need to go outside and sit with my old dog and take a good look at my beautiful yard thanks to a friend who took care of it for me. Still, I know my thoughts will reach out to the residents in long-term care places. I also think about the families who cannot visit a loved one.

I must thank those who talked to me about my dog who was put to rest. I enjoyed hearing about your dogs as well. All of you put a positive light on some dark days.

