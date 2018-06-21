Everyone wants to love and be loved

Writer explains how love works in response to letter sent last week calling some forms immoral.

Editor:

Mr. Schneider [re: letter ‘God has certain standards’ published June 13],

In your letter, you say that you “… strive to (love) … all people.” But in almost the same breath, you condemn Pride Day as a celebration of “sexual immorality.”

It’s clear that your understanding of tolerance is limited. But more importantly, you also don’t understand that “homosexuality” is not about sodomy, as you claim. Homosexuality is simply an attraction for someone of the same sex. And the relationship of these people can be as straightforward and/or as complicated as any heterosexual couple.

Further, and this escapes most people of your bent, people rarely choose a homosexual relationship because it’s the ‘flavor of the day.’ Not all people are born the same. Some have physical or emotional make-ups that could be considered different from the norm. But that doesn’t condemn them as immoral, as you say, because their attractions are different.

Let’s be clear — everyone wants to love and be loved. And if it’s in their nature to be attracted to someone of the same sex, then for them, that’s normal. To put in plainly in your terms, who are you to say that God created these people and gave them a make-up only to be condemned as a result?

Brian Burrill

Smithers

Previous story
EDITORIAL: All children created equal

Just Posted

Smithers mayor runs again

Bachrach said he looks forward to getting back on the campaign trail this October.

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Hagwilget-born advocate receives honorary degree

Gene Anne Joseph was the first librarian of First Nations heritage in B.C.

Bandstra elected BC Trucking’s vice chair

Phil Bandstra of Smithers company Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. vice chair of BC Trucking.

Friendship Centre prepares for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Face painting, moose calling and more for all ages outside of the friendship hall Thursday.

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

Police chief calls for mass casualty plan in Saskatchewan after Broncos crash

Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists

U.S. schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct acted as a team physician at other universities

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog

Allegedly the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher

Most Read

  • Everyone wants to love and be loved

    Writer explains how love works in response to letter sent last week calling some forms immoral.