Editor:

Mr. Schneider [re: letter ‘God has certain standards’ published June 13],

In your letter, you say that you “… strive to (love) … all people.” But in almost the same breath, you condemn Pride Day as a celebration of “sexual immorality.”

It’s clear that your understanding of tolerance is limited. But more importantly, you also don’t understand that “homosexuality” is not about sodomy, as you claim. Homosexuality is simply an attraction for someone of the same sex. And the relationship of these people can be as straightforward and/or as complicated as any heterosexual couple.

Further, and this escapes most people of your bent, people rarely choose a homosexual relationship because it’s the ‘flavor of the day.’ Not all people are born the same. Some have physical or emotional make-ups that could be considered different from the norm. But that doesn’t condemn them as immoral, as you say, because their attractions are different.

Let’s be clear — everyone wants to love and be loved. And if it’s in their nature to be attracted to someone of the same sex, then for them, that’s normal. To put in plainly in your terms, who are you to say that God created these people and gave them a make-up only to be condemned as a result?

Brian Burrill

Smithers