Every little bit helps

One columnists efforts to become more plastic-conscious

I’m guilty. I say that with some embarrassment. Still have to be honest and tell you I do not watch how much plastic I bring home from the store. I recycle some of it, but I have to say there is only so much time. Maybe that is where I am wrong. The fact is that there really is only so much time. Something has to be done.

I had watched the CBC show Marketplace and was shocked at all the single-use plastic that goes into our landfill areas and our oceans. Let me take a step back here and mention all the garbage I have noticed flopping about along the side of the highway. Most of it appears to be plastic bags of some kind or other. It is stuff that has escaped before it gets to the dump or someone just could not have the bag in their vehicle a moment longer.

If that was the only place I see discarded plastic, or plastic coated cups etc., I might be able to cling to the moral high ground of garbage. Not so. This past week I have been picking up coffee cups from fast food places. These appear in the ditch outside my property. I picked up a few and left a couple that were coated in dog “business.” It is an assumption on my part a dog did the nasty on a cup. Could be wrong.

After having seen the information about how much plastic is used then discarded, I will try better not to buy too many items that are in a hard plastic tomb. For instance, I buy salad stuff or cookies in those hard plastic clamshell things. I can buy salad ingredients that are fresh or maybe make cookies. Probably won’t go that far, but I could buy cookie mix that is in a paper sack. It’s a start.

Meat on styrofoam could be replaced with something not on a tray. I don’t buy water in a bottle. That’s an easy one. Turn on the tap and get a drink in a glass. I would like to buy apples and other fruit not in a plastic bag. I could buy individual fruit items, but I have to put them in a plastic bag to get it home. Maybe I could go about with a couple paper bags for that purpose.

I won’t buy single-serving yogurt anymore. Buy a bigger container. I have a pretty good idea one old lady living in the bush won’t make much of a difference to the plastic pollution in the world. I do, however, believe if each of us try to change our messy plastic footprint on this planet we might feel better about our effort. Worth a try I hope.

You can tell me of your efforts to recycle or change your buying habits. You could call 250-846-5095 or just email your idea to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Keeping chickens, legal webinar, art and personal growth
Next story
Everybody now, say it with me, correlation is not causation

Just Posted

Mayor, Pinnacle Pellet COO respond to Clear Air Now concerns

Council also orders staff to draw up lease for permanent air quality monitoring station at Muheim

Everybody now, say it with me, correlation is not causation

Thom Barker takes up the cause of voluntarily vaccinating

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

More funds granted to Hazelton arena

Upper Skeena Recreation Centre now slated for fall opening

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Man arrested after Kootenay cop in cruiser mistaken for drug dealer

Drunken mistake leads to drug bust in West Trail

Most Read