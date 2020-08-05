Every day is a gift to be celebrated

Brenda eschews birthday celebrations, but believes every day should be celebrated

Just offering a helping hand takes me down the path for another topic. It went like this.

A woman in my age range struggled outside the post office to get a collection of boxes into her vehicle.

I was told that all the parcels held birthday presents for three grandchildren. All the children would have a birthday in August.

And if that was not enough she would get money back from all those purchases.

She had cakes to make for all of them and has to buy decorations to decorate an outdoor area.

It is a nice thing for a grandmother to do.

I could not help but think back to my birthday years. My grandmother and parents did not do birthdays every year.

After 10 years old it was done. There would be some recognition of the special day.

A birthday cake would be an angel food cake with nickels wrapped in wax paper inside.

The cake was covered in some kind of boiled icing.

That was it. No fuss and bother.

My mother would say it is just another day when it came to her own birthday. I would give her a card with a bit of money in it when she least expected it.

I knew it was not her birthday.

“Close enough.” she would say. The idea was always good for a great big laugh and a rye and water.

I don’t like birthdays. At this age, I look at every day as a gift. I look at my beautiful garden and thank those who have helped me keep this land.

I don’t have a lot of family, but some of us have a birthday in August, A couple of cousins, my brother, and me.

My Dad had a birthday in August as well. Did we buy presents for the day? No! But we did look at each day as a gift.

So you see, even though I do not like birthdays for no other reason than the process seems a bit confusing for me,

I must celebrate every day and make sure I see all the gifts that are laid before me as I communicate with my old dog and cat and walk the trails of beauty on this land.

What a gift this life is!

You can call 250-846-5095 or email note to mallory@bulkley.net.

