Effect of ads against proportional representation is not balanced

Writers would like to see more letters on proportional representation.

Editor,

In February of this year, our provincial government distributed a questionnaire asking for our opinion on how to set up the fall referendum on our voting system. At that time, this newspaper ran a web poll, asking what voting system readers preferred. You reported that 61 per cent thought we should switch to one of the proportional representation systems on offer.

The fairness of our voting system is fundamental to our democracy. Your web poll suggests that a majority of local people think that proportional rep would make it fairer.

But there is a problem here. It is important that newspapers cover significant and controversial issues from various points of view, but The Interior News does not seem to be doing so. On June 20, you carried a full page ad implying that the upcoming referendum was not going to be fair. The June 27 issue carried three ads, two unequivocally against proportional rep, and one again suggesting the referendum will be unfair. Your July 4 issue contained no ads, but one letter, headlined ‘Leave Electoral System Alone.’

Of course The Interior News can’t be faulted for running ads, but the total effect is not balanced. The June 7 Terrace Standard published a thoughtful piece by Andre Carrel in which he argues that the greater complexity of political life today means that our old voting system needs updating. Maybe you could reprint it?

One of the ads mentioned above contains the bizarre insinuation that there is something unfair about a referendum that asks two questions: first, whether or not we want to change to a proportional rep system, and if we do, then second, what form of proportional rep we favour. But in fact, this is a perfectly fair and reasonable way to structure the referendum. Some people will want to answer the first question, in favour of proportional rep, but will not care much about the exact system. Other people will have a definite opinion about the details, so will also answer the second question. We think this is just common sense.

For those who do like the idea of proportional rep and want to learn more about the various versions, and which might be the best kind for B.C., you can check out Wikipedia, which has a substantial entry. Also, there is an organization called Fair Vote Canada BC (not the same as FairReferendum.com) that has a lot of information.

We hope to see more letters on this subject in The Interior News!

Lee MacKay, Susan Dawn Douglas, Sharron McCrimmon

Hazelton

Editor’s note: This was sent the day before the July 11 issue, which includes a pro-proportional representation letter ‘Our present system is not democracy.’ More letters with any viewpoint on this subject and others are welcome, as are advertisements.

Submit letters and tips: interior-news.com/contact-us/

Previous story
Say nice things while they’re here

Just Posted

Lake Babine Nation councillor resigns before being sworn in

Paul Joseph steps down before being sworn in

Kevin Kriese becomes chair of the Forest Practices Board

Smithers’ Kriese’s three-year appointment beings August 7.

Moricetown Mud Bog stuck in a rut for 2018

A busy personal life for organizers means there will be no Moricetown Mud Bog in Witset this year.

Smithers ‘way ahead’ on preparing for pot

Public consultation around town on pot use, dispensing and licensing this summer.

Update on contaminated mine sites program

The report details work done over the past two years to remediate contaminated sites.

BC Games: Dance, spoken-word highlights at Opening Ceremony in Cowichan

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

Police to provide update on case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

McArthur worked as a landscaper, allegedly concealed the remains of seven men in planters

Premiers to wrap up 2 days of meetings at New Brunswick seaside resort

Meetings held in the scenic seaside town of St. Andrews on Thursday focused on trade

B.C. city wants pot banned from ALR

Mayor and council are concerned about conversion from growing food to making marijuana

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Most Read