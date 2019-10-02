EDITORIAL: We wish we could offer climate strikers more

The Interior News is pessimmistic about meaningful climate action

From Sept. 20 to 27 students around the world took to the streets, including in Smithers and Hazelton.

Basically they were saying, ‘what have you (meaning adults) done?’ and ‘why won’t you do something about it?’ Organizers of the “global” climate strike estimated approximately four million people in 150 countries participated in the protest, which was billed as a “demand to end the age of fossil fuels.”

At first blush, that seems impressive, but considering there are 7.5 billion people on this planet—11 per cent of whom are struggling just to survive—it represents a fraction of fraction of a per cent.

And if you look at the climate strike map, there is a huge gaping hole which covers most of the continent of Asia, namely China and Russia.

LAST WEEK: Just breathe

In Western countries, the passion demonstrated by that small percentage of a percentage was impressive, though, and none more so Greta Thunberg’s, the 16-year-old Swede largely credited as the instigator of the movement.

Thunberg famously stood up in the United Nations on Sept. 23 and chastised world leaders for their inaction.

The next day she had similar words for the U.S. Congress, a body so polarized it can barely decide what to have for lunch much less address a complex global issue such as climate change.

In the ongoing Canadian federal election, the only party that has a plan that comes close to doing what the climate strikers want is the Green Party. In launching their campaign, party leader Elizabeth May made the kind of sweeping statement only one who has no hope of forming government can make.

“To Canadians I ask you to consider how much happier you’ll be with your vote when you know you’re voting for a candidate, a party and a leader, who has your back, who earns your trust, who never let’s you down, who never makes a promise we can’t keep.”

MORE EDITORIALS:

Be informed and vote

Stop the congestion

If by some miracle they did win, their bold plan, and May’s promise, would almost certainly get watered down by the compromises required for governing in a democracy.

In any event, this is a problem that requires a global and revolutionary culture shift.

What is more instructive than who may be listening to the rising voices of youth is who is not listening.

The governing party in the United States, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is not listening. China, the most populace nation on Earth, is not listening. Russia is not listening.

If we sound pessimistic, it is because we are.

We wish we had more than encouragement to offer these kids.

But we don’t.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Youth inspiring change

Just Posted

Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge

Mining supply chain injects $36M into Smithers economy

Mining Association releases 2018 data showing huge impact of mining in the province

EDITORIAL: We wish we could offer climate strikers more

The Interior News is pessimmistic about meaningful climate action

Smithers Public Library plans ‘Candi-Dating’ event for Oct. 16

The speed-date-style event gives participants three minutes with many of the riding’s federal candidates

Award-winning author stops by Smithers on northern tour

Ivan Coyote told The Interior News about their newest book Rebent Sinner, released on Oct. 1

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

Most Read