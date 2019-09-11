EDITORIAL: Stop the congestion

Enforcement and infrastructure aren’t going to solve school zone traffic problems, so parents must

A brand-new school year inevitably brings on a perennial problem.

Traffic and congestion around Smithers Secondary School during the morning and afternoon drop-off and pick-up periods creates issues for the school, parents, students and nearby property owners.

The situation is exacerbated by drivers not following the rules: speeding, ignoring the designated drop-off zones, disrupting traffic flow, parking in front of driveways etc.

LAST WEEK: It’s never too late: Pursuing education at any point in life

Prevention and community safety officer Matt Davey said there have only been a couple of minor fender benders over the years, but how long will it be before something more serious happens?

There are a number of potential solutions to this problem.

The Town and RCMP could ramp up enforcement, but aside from periodic spot checks, simply do not have the resources to be there every morning and afternoon.

ICBC has developed a plan to mitigate the situation, but it is very costly and, so far, the school district is either unable or unwilling to spend the money.

MORE EDITORIALS:

All’s Fair: The enduring legacy of agriculure in an increasingly urban world

Can we really expect ethics in politics?

So, for now at least, it is left up to parents and guardians.

First and foremost, follow the rules, they are there for the safety of everybody, particularly your children.

Secondly, leave yourself more time so it’s not a rush against the clock to get them to school and yourself to work.

You could also drop your kids off a couple of blocks away and let them walk the rest of the way.

Or, better still, let them take the bus, walk, skateboard, bicycle, snowshoe, ski or otherwise.

It did not kill previous generations of students to, heaven forbid, actually get some exercise in the mornings and afternoons having to get to and from school on their own power (uphill in both directions in a blinding snowstorm).

There are, of course, people for whom these suggestions are impractical or impossible, but reducing the traffic to only those who must drop off and pick up their children would go a long way to mitigating the problem.

Let’s keep it safe out there, folks, for everybody’s sake.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Stuffed bears, music, dancing and art

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Stop the congestion

Enforcement and infrastructure aren’t going to solve school zone traffic problems, so parents must

Feds double Gas Tax funding

Smithers will receive just over $575,000 for 2019-2020

Regenerative Agriculture project planned for spring 2020

If successful, the project should seqester carbon into root matter and build topsoil

Grendel Group holds annual apple-pressing event

Apple Gladness started in 2015 as a way to find a use for extra apples in the community

Saltos coach’s sexual assault case pushed back

Gymnastics head coach to appear in court again in Regina on Sept. 26

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

About 330 employees volunteered to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

Northwest B.C. elders travel to Winnipeg for national gathering

Eight Nisga’a and Gitxsan elders joined thousands of Indigenous elders from across Canada

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Most Read