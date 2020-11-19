Sonja Lester - Hard Copy

Sonja Lester - Hard Copy

Dudley does right: valley resident releases book of yarns, memories and opinions

Sonja’s weekly roundup of Bulkley Valley anecdotes and happenings

My sister was driving and I was 15 and we got in a car accident on Main Street in Vancouver.

It was awhile before it got into court, maybe a week or two, but at 15 that is a long time.

The verdict ended in our favour because the judge said it is obvious that the girls weren’t prepped by the way their stories vary. Of course, it also helped that the lawyer said to the plaintiff, “so you are telling us that the side of their car came out and hit you?”

I feel like that about my story about Shadow the grizzly bear released by Peter Langen from Northern Lights Wildlife shelter.

I got to watch the show again.

After waking up Shadow charged the COs and Peter, warning them as if to say: don’t ever do that again. They backed up toward the helicopter and she turned into her new territory. Her radio collar monitor showed that within the next few weeks she was exploring her new domain. Wild Bear Rescue comes on CTV and K:HD.

LAST WEEK: Valley soldier honoured by South Korea

One of our valley girls is booked to perform in London on Nov. 21. Underground Sound is presenting Elena Goddard at Amershan Arms, London. There may be a second lockdown in that country because of COVID-19, but a date hasn’t been set for it so not yet sure if it will interfere with her performing.

Don (Dudley) Goulder has been in this valley for 33 years. He was a teen in Calgary and moved to the U.S. when he was 14, ‘until they tried to draft his little butt.’

There was a job opening in Stewart and at 19 years of age he and a wife moved up across the border and arrived in Stewart by freighter. The only place they could find to stay was at the King Edward Hotel and after a month found a cabin to rent in Hyder, Alaska.

That is near the beginning of what will become a collection of many of Dudley’s stories.

In December 2018 he had a stroke or seizure that landed him in the hospital. Kevin Widen thought then that he should record Dudley’s stories and write them. The two have collaborated on a book.

In Dudley’s words it is a collection of yarns, memories and opinions. I haven’t had a chance to read it but skimming the book Dudley – Maintenance Man, I get the gist it is very candidly written in his own voice and covers a lifetime.

If you are interested in the book contact kwiden201401@gmail.com.

Please call 250-847-4414 or 250-643-9749 or e-mail sonja.lester.b.c@gmail.com to contribute to this column.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Together, for a brighter future for all British Columbians

Just Posted

Google map showing location of power outage affecting 51 BC Hydro customers.
UPDATE: Power restored to all BC Hydro customers in Hazelton to Telkwa corridor

A total of nearly 1,300 customers were temporarily without power this afternoon

Heavy snowfall warning was issued early this morning and remains in effect throughout the evening. (Deb Meissner photo)
UPDATE: Snowstorm dumps 23 centimetres on Bulkley Valley

Drive BC reports slippery conditions on Hwy 16 from the Hazeltons through Houston

Pacific Northern Gas wants to add two compressor stations such as the one here located in Telkwa to increase the flow of natural gas through its line serving the northwest. (Photo courtesy Pacific Northern Gas)
Pacific Northern Gas plans to pump more gas in the northwest

Upgrade project would cost $60 million

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus. (File photo)
LOCAL MD UPDATE: Time to voluntarily help flatten the curve

Bulkley Valley medical community weighs in as COVID-19 cases spike everywhere

B.C. Centre for Disease Control graphic of Local Health Area COVID-19 case numbers.
Smithers Local Health Area COVID numbers more than double in October

The local numbers jumped from 19 at the end of Sept. to 42 as COVID transmission accelerates in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Most Read