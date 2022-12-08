Don’t forget to check in with each other during the holidays

Another holiday season is upon us, and boy is it a busy one.

The seasons of the past two years have been relatively quiet, but this year it seems people are making up for lost time.

Groups, churches, individuals, businesses all have events on the go. It is a blast to cover everything going on, but it also exhausting. Holiday burnout is real. Marisca and I are the only two covering all the events going on, and let me tell you we are running.

We made a calendar of events to cover and we laughed at the number of them. If there was ever a time to have a clone, now would be it.

As I attended events of the weekend, it struck me that people were very happy. Lots of smiles and laughing as they greeted each other at events.

I realized many folks have not seen each other for quite awhile, so the catching up and seeing each other once again is joyful.

It admittedly is a lot of fun, but I had to remind myself it is early yet and to pace myself. Each week in the run up to Christmas has more events packed into it, so the risk of burning out and just laying on my floor for Christmas day, keeps the little reminder in my head to keep a steady pace.

I hope you are each enjoying all of the renewed activity, and seeing each other again. It has been a rough couple of years, and everyone seems to have the real need to reconnect again. I think it is healing, for each of us, and for the community. I also hope the joy lasts past the holidays.

While many are feeling renewed seeing friends and being out in the community again, there are others who are experiencing difficulties, stress and loss. It is very important to remember them too. The holidays can be a very lonely time for those who have lost family or friends, or for those without the means to celebrate. In general can be a very depressing time for many people.

It is a great time to check in with people.

To reach out and make sure they are doing ok, take snacks, baked goods or a meal, but mostly to have that human connection to know you are thinking of them. If you think about it, to know someone remembers you and takes time out to just say hello, how are you doing, and make a huge difference in their outlook.

During the holidays, have lots of fun, be safe, stay warm, pace yourself, and take time to connect with people.

It’s a beautiful time of year, and you have the ability to make a difference to someone else’s holiday.