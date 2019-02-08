Don’t direct anger to the innocent

Writer OK with anger, but not OK with pointing it in the wrong direction.

Editor,

The pipeline issue has been volatile. We feel we are right whether we are for or against it.

I’ve expressed anger toward two people in my rants, although it inadvertently seemed like more. The neutral ones in the communities are paying dearly while they want to live in peace. When angry at someone, leave the innocent alone.

I’ve been downright verbal as I spent my life without a voice and will be as long as the government-appointed Indian Act exists. It took us 500 years to get here; hopefully not another 500 to reverse the damage the Canadian government did dividing and conquering. If you’re angry — you have a right to be — direct it to the ones you’re angry without hurting the innocent.

I’m guilty of this, as a result innocent loved ones are paying.

Cynthia Taha

Bellingham, B.C.

