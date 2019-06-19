Don’t be your own worst enemy, debate yourself

Trevor on the importance of self-critique and open-minded debate

I think questioning your own beliefs gets a bad rap.

With social media becoming more pervasive and algorithms getting smarter (but hopefully slowly enough that SkyNet won’t be a reality until Terminator 18 comes out) it’s easy to live in bubbles.

Social media bubbles.

Friend bubbles.

Geographical bubbles.

I noticed that last one when I moved here — in Toronto, people will talk a big activism game on social media.

In Smithers, I see a community that genuinely cares about its issues.

That’s not to say it isn’t divided on some.

In just over the last week I’ve had the opportunity to attend both a town hall-style forum on what Smithers wants in a potential “Green New Deal” as well as a discussion by a researcher on a large flux of American money coming in throughout the crescendo of a “Tar Sands Campaign” over the last decade or so.

Very different people, very different views.

But one thing I was pleased to hear at both events is a call for individuals to engage with the other side.

Vivian Krause, the aforementioned researcher, discussed the importance of challenging your own views and beliefs to evolve as an individual.

On the other hand, at the Green New Deal event, organizers discussed the importance as not seeing people on the other side of the political spectrum as enemies, but rather people to engage with on the issues.

Two events with very different vibes yet that same message of unity (despite what CNN tells you, perhaps we aren’t so different after all).

Back to the point. It’s easy to live in bubbles and echo chambers.

Challenging them? Not so much.

I’m a very different person from when I first entered university. And I was a very different person entering university than I was entering high school.

Sure, some of it is maturity, physical growth and the ravages of time.

But a lot of it isn’t.

Politics seems to have become a sport of sorts. You root for your guy and their team colours and boo the away team.

I’m sure most of you have experienced this phenomenon, some of you may have even lost friends to political debates.

I know I have.

The truth is that it takes a lot more courage and maturity to debate someone with opposing views to you.

And I mean really debate, as in not just for the sake of debate, but to try to gain an understanding of their perspective and challenge your own beliefs.

Someone who lost their child to a school shooter and another who has stopped a handful of robberies at their small town corner store with the pistol they keep under the peeling linoleum counter will likely have different views on gun control.

But they also probably agree on things:

That they want to keep their loved ones safe.

That they don’t like violent crime.

That police need guns to do their job effectively.

When we focus on our differences, that’s all we see. When we open ourselves up to debate, whether with another person or by researching the opposite side of an argument we feel we’ve already made our minds up on, then we actually begin to understand an issue.

Perhaps a simpler way to say that is that many people, myself included at times, make up their minds on an issue without having researched both sides fairly.

As the debates for both the Canadian and American elections grow near (perhaps something we can all agree about is how messed up it is that both of our televized debates start around the same time despite our election being a year before) I encourage everyone who reads this to keep an open mind to the other side.

If you feel a certain way on an issue and can’t explain why the other side is wrong, research their beliefs.

You might learn something new and change your views, or you might solidify your previously-held beliefs, and actually be able to back up your ideas in a discussion.

Either way, you’ll be a better person.

That’s something I’m willing to debate you on.

Previous story
Focus should be on cleaning up our own backyard

Just Posted

Construction on new Walnut Park school pushed back to Summer 2020

The project was previously slated to begin this summer.

SD54 passes 2019-2020 annual budget

Also discussed was future projected enrollment for the district.

Focus should be on cleaning up our own backyard

Reducing and reusing more effective than recycling

Transfer station experiences uptick in usage after Smithers, Telkwa suspend curbside recycling

In the wake of a May 9 fire Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

Hazelton Secondary School withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

B.C. man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

B.C. Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist victorious despite second-place finish

Brandi Hansen says her main goal was to spread an empowering message to others

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Most Read