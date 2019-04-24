Dog tries to teach old Barker new tricks

Thom’s writes about his aspiration to be more like a goofy 130-pound Newfoundlander

At the risk of being trite, everything I ever needed to know about life I am learning from my dog.

Books, blogs, social media memes and calendars have been written on a similar theme.

Of course, if we only ever wrote about things that have never been written about, these pages would be very empty.

To quote the band Barenaked Ladies, “it’s all been done before.”

I always thought that was a clever release because they used a formulaic pop song to convey a message about unoriginality.

LAST WEEK: Don’t be a Jenny McCarthy

Anyway, back to Lady MacBeth (that is the dog’s name, although I usually call her “bug”).

Long story short, the breeder wanted us to name her after a witch, but we didn’t like that idea, so we compromised and named her after the Shakespearean character in a supporting role who, although never explicitly revealed as a witch herself, has witchy tendencies, and certainly puts much faith the weird sisters’ prophecies.

First and foremost among the bug’s enviable characteristics is her ability to live in the moment.

It doesn’t matter what we’re doing. Go outside? excited. Go back in the house? Excited. Go for a walk? Excited. Play with a ball? Excited. Find a tin can? Excited. Sniff another dog’s butt? Excited.

Just to be clear, as much as I want to emulate her enthusiasm for everything, I draw the line at sniffing a dog’s butt.

And if we’re not doing anything? Content.

She doesn’t worry about what happened yesterday, or five minutes ago, for that matter. She doesn’t worry about what is going to happen tomorrow, or five minutes from now.

The bug is also very empathetic.

If I’m happy, the bug is happy. If I’m sad, the bug is sad. Angry, angry. Etc., etc.

Patience. Oh, to have the patience of the bug.

An example: although I generally try not to feed her table scraps, lest she develop undesirable behaviours (and because human diets are not ideal for canines, nor for humans, necessarily), I confess I sometimes give in to those compelling, droopy, brown eyes.

But she knows she has to wait, and does so, apparently without anxiety.

I am, on the other hand, a work in progress.

Case in point. I was in Tim Hortons this morning, no one in line in front of me, and still had to wait an inordinately long time just to get that mediocre brew we Canadians all seem to covet. I had to wait because, seemingly as a corporate policy, Timmies prioritizes its drive thrus. The nerve, thinks I. Here I am, taking the time to get out of my car and personally grace your establishment with my physical presence, and you are more concerned about these “drive thru people” (said with a modicum of derision) who can’t even be bothered to drag their sorry (expletive deleted) out of their bucket seats.

MORE BARKING AT THE BIG DOG:

With great privilege comes great responsibility

The art of keeping secrets when firing top bureaucrats

Similarly, nothing evokes my impatient ire more than telephone customer “service.”

“Your call is important to us…”

No, if my call was important to you, you would have an actual person available to answer my (expletive deleted) call.

End of rant. Like I said, I am a work in progress.

Perhaps the most desirable of all the bug’s traits, though, is unconditional love. Yes, I know the jury is still out on whether person’s best friend experiences emotions even remotely the way we do, but even if I am anthropomorphizing, the lesson remains valid.

We could all use, and give, a little more unconditional love and compassion.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wood stove article missing key elements

Just Posted

Town council votes to reclassify LB Warner lot for residential use

Smithers just got one step closer to more affordable housing, but there are still many to go

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

A medical first saved Ryan Jones’ life

The 25-year-old Smithers man is almost fully recovered after being effectively dead.

Steelheads recruiting event shows promise

A small but enthusiastic group of organizers is hoping to put a Smithers team back in the CIHL

Fletcher disregards facts on climate action

Letter writer Macrae says inaction jeopardizes jobs

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Haida youth travels to New York for UN forum on Indigenous issues

Haana Edensaw presented her speech in Xaad Kil, Masset dialect of the Haida language

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Most Read