Dog days of summer

Writer suggests more pet welcoming businesses would be a bonus for Smithers.

Editor:

While away on holidays last month, we strolled through the streets of Kamloops and Victoria with our five-year-old dog, which always remained on a leash.

We were welcomed into most stores: men’s and women’s clothing shops, department stores, novelty shops, wineries and even all outdoor patios for lunch and dinner with our dog. Some store owners even greeted our dog with dog treats.

We are aware dogs are restricted from any eating establishments inside.

We also noticed many businesses had a bowl of fresh, cold water on the sidewalk for our thirsty dog.

Sometimes there were three or four dogs at once in a store. We never encountered any issues between other dogs or people.

Maybe Smithers could also benefit from this wonderful welcoming!

Suzanne Morgan

Smithers

