Does every child matter?

Editor,

Orange shirt day was held recently, also in the Bulkley Valley, to raise awareness about residential schools and make the statement that “Every Child Matters.” It is good for people to contemplate past injustices so we can learn from them. It is striking to see how almost all politicians, many companies, union leaders, and others all jump on board and proudly support this message. Sometimes it seems to be easier to look in the past and see the wrongs.

I can’t help but wonder why so many are blinded by today’s grave injustices, while action can still be taken. Why are most of our leaders silent when it comes to the fact that over 100,000 children have their lives ended in Canada every year, before they are born? Their humanity is diminished so this injustice can be done — something that is used to justify human rights violations time and again.

Did you know that Canada is the only country in the world with no protection for our unborn children? Almost all countries have laws that protect preborn children after 12 weeks gestation. It is time for Canada to protect our most vulnerable. Nathan Cullen, Union leaders, Chiefs, every day Canadians, let us see you stand up to protect these children. See WeNeedALaw.ca for ideas that the majority of Canadians would find reasonable.

Yes, there are many difficult circumstances around these issues. If our children don’t have the basic right to life, there is no basis for other human rights. We are faced with many difficult choices and decisions, but whether our child gets to live or not should not be one of them. Because they are small and vulnerable they need more protection, not less. Let us love and protect our children no matter what age or race they are. Let us be a community that can grieve the past, recognize the wrong that has taken place, and move forward making better choices.

Ruth Bredenhof

Smithers