Do you think Smithers and Telkwa should have taken up Recycle BC on its offer to send recyclables to Terrace?

The Smithers recycling depot was on fire May 9. At their Nov. 12 council meeting RDBN Electoral Area A Director Mark Fisher told the Town they plan to meet with the Ministry of Environment to discuss a solution about the issue by phone this week. Fisher added the RDBN and Recycle BC have been in talks about trying to build a miniature consolidative centre in order to deal with Telkwa and Smithers’ bailing material. (Thom Barker photo)

It’s been over nine months since a May 9 fire burned down the Smithers recycling depot and there’s still no clear end in sight for the Town of Smithers.

That’s after the Town, as well as the Village of Telkwa turned down offers from Recycle BC to truck their recyclables to Terrace.

Smithers deputy mayor Gladys Atrill told The Interior News the decision came down to wanting a more local solution.

READ MORE: Transfer station experiences uptick in usage after Smithers, Telkwa suspend curbside recycling


