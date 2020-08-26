Erin O’Toole is the new leader of the federal Conservative party. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Do you think Erin O’Toole can lead the Conservatives to win in the next federal election?

Vote now in our weekly poll

The next federal election could come as early as this this fall.

Do you think newly elected Erin O’Toole can lead the Conservatives to win?


Just Posted

