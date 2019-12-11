Do you agree with Hockey Canada’s decision to drop the term “midget” from minor leagues?
Read more: ‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada
Vote now in our weekly poll
Do you agree with Hockey Canada’s decision to drop the term “midget” from minor leagues?
Read more: ‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada
Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally
First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning
Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020
Dr. Peter Newbery was one of 18 people in B.C. to get provincial recognition
Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say
‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview
The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes
‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said
Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped
Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo
Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world
RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area
92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.
Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo
Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first
Revised deal met with applause and anger from Canadian industry associations
Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water
Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020
Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said
Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes