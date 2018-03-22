Digging into snow pack numbers

Writer gives a closer look at snowpack numbers and what that means for spring melting.

The Province of British Columbia snow bulletin for March 1 can be viewed online.

The Skeena/Nass snow water equivalent is sitting at about 80 per cent of normal, which on the surface of it (pun intended) is rather unremarkable. However, when you look a little closer, the 80 percentile is predicated by rather low water equivalents in the upper Skeena/Nass drainages — like seriously low with some sites reporting only 60 per cent of normal.

Looking even closer, what our eyes are telling most of us is the snow pack for this part of the region is significant. For example, Hudson Bay Mtn. is sitting at about 110 per cent. Not alarming but still a bit above normal. What is more interesting, McKendrick Pass (valley bottom) is near 135 per cent of normal. Not hugely alarming but more significant.

So, the valley bottom pack throughout the Bulkley Valley — in particular the Smithers wetland town site and outlying areas — will probably cause some excitement during this 2018 freshet for home owners. Also, low elevation watersheds like Canyon Creek, Deep Creek, Upper Bulkley River, etc. could be subject to significant large volume runoff as we move into warmer weather, 24-hour melt and perhaps even a day or two of rain.

Bottom line for Smithers residents, check your sump pumps, cross fingers that perimeter drainage is up to snuff and think about moving basement/crawl space storage stuff off the floor. I’ve determined ground frost penetration is not much more than a couple of inches. Unlike last winter where the frost got down to a couple meters, this spring a goodly portion of the snow melt is going to elevate the Smithers perched aquifer/wetland upon which we live.

J. Bruce McGonigal

Smithers

Previous story
B.C.’s resident sustenance hunters pushed aside for trophy hunt

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect

A snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is in effect with high winds.

B.C.’s resident sustenance hunters pushed aside for trophy hunt

Northwest Fish Wildlife Conservation Association says new proposed regulation hurts moose population

Broadway Music students earn scholarships

Broadway Music Studio students collectively brought home five gold and a silver… Continue reading

Province opens public input on policing standards

The move flows from recommendations of the Missing Women Commission of Inquiry.

Icy conditions in the Skeena complicates eulachon fishing

Ice floating in Northern B.C.’s Skeena River can be hazardous for boats or damage nets

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

Chilliwack’s famous therapy rabbit quarantined for his own safety, people not at risk

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

One-day workshop will look at ways to imbue the industry with authenticity

Most Read