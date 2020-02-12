Despite illness, continuing travels through Alberta

Lorraine trudges on with her virtual walk across the country even though she feels under the weather

My walking has slowed down as I have been “under the weather” since Friday. But I am halfway to Taber and will pick myself up and get going.

Remember, it was a while ago, but I was telling you about the fellow, Lorne Grabher from Nova Scotia, who was fighting to keep his personal license plate that was based on his last name “Grabher”? He fought the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles starting in 2016 after a woman said the plate promoted hatred toward women. The fight has gone all the way to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court and the decision, a 50-page decision, says “there is no constitutionally protected right to freedom of expression in a government-owned, personalized license plate. That the name without context can be interpreted as sexualized violence, even though it is “undisputed” that Grabher did not mean to cause any harm or offence.” Mr. Grabher is now reviewing the ruling to see if there is a possibility of an appeal. So maybe there will be more to this story.

First do what is necessary, then do what is possible, and before long you will find yourself doing the impossible. St. Francis of Assisi.

At the Library: In honour of Freedom to Read Week (February 23-29) – Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m., celebrate Freedom to Read Week with a Storytime event featuring banned and challenged children’s books. Make some noise about your right to read, be encouraged to think about and to reaffirm your commitment to intellectual freedom, guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

February 12, 7 p.m., Riverhouse Lounge (Aspen Inn) Book Lovers’ Night Out will be discussing “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, drop-ins always welcome. Program is coordinated by the Library and sponsored by the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation.

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society presents: Jean Christian with Valerie Laub, “Homespun Heartache” February 21, 7 p.m. at the Smithers Art Gallery. BVFMS Members $7, non-members $10.

Smithers Alternative Film society presents “Pain and Glory” (Spain) PG, February 16 at the Roi Theatre.

A story of memory and creation, youth and its loss, an intertwining of life and what gets made of it.

Little Free Libraries. I know there is one in the Safeway and one in front of the Glenwood Hall on the Telkwa High Road. I understand there are a few others scattered around Town. I would like to make up a map of where they are and to hear if they are used. My e-mail is gradior@citywest.ca and I would love to hear from you, help me with this map!

Closing with: two words – parvenu: one that has recently or suddenly risen to an unaccustomed position of wealth or power and has not yet gained the prestige, dignity, or manner associated with it. Hegemony: preponderant influence or authority over others: domination: the social, cultural, ideological, or economic influence exerted by a dominant group.