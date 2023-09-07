Despite advancements, the labour movement must carry on

Back-to-school.

When I was in elementary school, I was kind of indifferent about Labour Day heralding the return to routine.

In high school I despised it.

During university, however, I absolutely loved it. The dawn of a new season of learning and extracurricular fun.

Perhaps because I went to school for 18 years and then had kids who also had to endure and/or revel in the annual process, the week following Labour always kind of feels the the beginning of the work year to me.

Maybe it also has something to do with actual change of seasons as the weather cools and the days grow shorter.

Nevertheless, the September long weekend is worthy of some reflection about how good we have it these days compared to the workers who fought for the benefits we now enjoy and for whom Labour Day was established.

The fight for better working conditions and better pay in Canada dates to 1872 when a Toronto printers strike resulted in violence, intimidation and even police action. The brutality of the employers’ and the authorities’ response actually began to turn the tide of public opinion against the status quo and toward the labour movement.

The printers were asking for a nine-hour workday six days a week as opposed to the standard 12-hour days, six days a week.

For those of us who work full-time (either 40 or 35 hours a week) we can hardly fathom how a 54-hour week could be progress and we owe a debt of gratitude to those printers and all the others who followed.

We now also enjoy two, three or more weeks of vacation annually, depending on the jurisdiction and our employers, as well as numerous other benefits.

But while we are being grateful as the new work year — if I may coin it that way — swings into gear, we should also recognize the labour movement is not over.

These days, income disparity continues to worsen. Why should so few have so much and so many have so little?

We have been brow-beaten, as were our working forebears a century ago, into thinking the economic system we have is fair, when clearly it is not.

The labour movement cannot ease up despite how far we may have come because we are rapidly losing that ground again.