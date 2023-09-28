Decision warrants scrutiny

Why did Smithers town council award a contract to a Burnaby company over a Smithers one?

Awarding a consulting contract to a company from Burnaby that also had a bid from a local firm was not necessarily the wrong decision by Smithers town council, but it does warrant scrutiny.

The contract was for a study on the best way for Smithers to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In the running were Prism Engineering (Burnaby) and Bulkley Valley Engineering (Smithers).

The bid amounts were almost identical, with Prism quoting $124,470 and Bulkley Valley coming in at $124,126.

Long gone are the days of the lowest bid wins and that’s a good thing because, as the old axiom goes, “you get what you pay for.”

The difference between the cost of these two proposals, though, was negligible.

It is curious that while the town has a local purchasing policy for goods and construction services, the same does not apply to consulting services.

It appears we have confidence that local companies can supply stuff and build things, but maybe not so much that they have the intellectual resources to produce a report.

But, if the past three years have taught us anything, it is the importance of supporting local businesses and the town was at the forefront of that campaign.

The big issue here appears to be that, with this study, the town is going after more money through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund (FCM GMF).

The Burnaby company has a track record of success in that regard having previously completed projects for the City of Richmond, City of Port Moody and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

There are six criteria in the Smithers bid evaluation process, the most highly weighted for this type of contract being experience and past performance. Bulkley Valley Engineering did not score as well in this category as Prism Engineering.

But, how does a small town company garner that experience if not through its own municipality?

We can’t really fault council for following its own rules and coming to the decision it did.

But we can question the rules. If unsuccessful — which is also a possibility with the outside firm — at least our 125 grand would be staying in town.