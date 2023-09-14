Decision to reject housing project atrocious

Editor,

Thank you for your editorial (“NIMBYism on steroids,” The Interior News, Aug. 31, 2023), arguing that it was a mistake for Smithers to reject BC Housing’s proposal to convert the Capri Motor Inn to supported housing.

I do not live in Smithers, so it might be argued that I do not have a right to take a position here, but I’m going to do it anyway.

People who are homeless or insecurely housed are suffering. I think, and hope, that most Canadians are sympathetic to those who suffer. Or, in short, the decision of Smithers council was atrocious and should be reversed.

Thank you to The Interior News for taking such a strong position on this.

Susan Douglas

Hazelton