letter

Decision to reject housing project atrocious

Letter writer appeals to Canadians’ sympathy for people who are suffering

Editor,

Thank you for your editorial (“NIMBYism on steroids,” The Interior News, Aug. 31, 2023), arguing that it was a mistake for Smithers to reject BC Housing’s proposal to convert the Capri Motor Inn to supported housing.

I do not live in Smithers, so it might be argued that I do not have a right to take a position here, but I’m going to do it anyway.

People who are homeless or insecurely housed are suffering. I think, and hope, that most Canadians are sympathetic to those who suffer. Or, in short, the decision of Smithers council was atrocious and should be reversed.

Thank you to The Interior News for taking such a strong position on this.

Susan Douglas

Hazelton

Previous story
Uzelman: Provinces fumble renewable energy opportunities

Just Posted

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre in Terrace in November 2022. Poilievre is set to visit the city once more this week for “Bring It Home Rally.” (Black Press Media file photo)
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to host rally in Terrace

Skeena Sawmills in 2019. Skeena Sawmills now stands idle, a stark symbol of the company’s escalating financial challenges that have led to bankruptcy petitions and mounting debts. (Black Press Media file photo)
BREAKING: Skeena Sawmills and affiliates face bankruptcy with debts over $143 million

B.C. United Skeena MLA Ellis Ross stands at the corner of Greig Ave. and Clinton St. in Terrace on Sept. 8. Ross is advocating for a culturally-focused detox centre near the city, emphasizing the urgency in addressing the region’s increasing substance abuse issues. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
B.C. MLAs push for Indigenous-led detox centre in Terrace