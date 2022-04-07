Deb reminds us cell phones are great for safety, but can also get you killled

New Telus 5G Cell Tower located on Highway 16, east of Smithers. Telus is installing the towers all along Highway 16, in order to bring cellular service to remote areas. There are three men working near the top of the tower. (Deb Meissner photo) New Telus 5G Cell Tower located on Highway 16, east of Smithers. Telus is installing the towers all along Highway 16, in order to bring internet service to remote areas. There are three men working near the top of the tower. (Deb Meissner photo)

Twice this past week I have had people step into the street, without looking up, staring at their cell phone. I wanted to yell “look up,” but I fumed instead while I slammed on my brakes, so not to kill them. I thought, “how bloody unreal” but as I have mentioned to others, it’s not unreal and it is not uncommon.

As a parent I would drag my four children to the crosswalk, we would all look one direction (with much flair on my kids part), and then we would check the other direction. Once we were convinced the coast was clear, we stepped out into the crosswalk and moved along. It was a serious teaching moment.

Now I’m thinking to myself, if my four kids could learn that rule successfully, why can’t full grown adults look up from the phone they have clutched in their hand and face buried in it?

For the life of me, I swear I do not want to run over a living person but you may give me no choice if you step off that curb without checking first.

What exactly would I tell people, that I killed someone they were so glued to their phone they stepped into a busy road without looking? What an absolute waste of a life that would be, and leave me and their family, traumatized for life.

I drive the speed limit, by the way, and use as much caution as I can, but these two bozos this week stepped out into the street while I was moving.

Cell phones were born to help with communicating, calling for help, not for causing an accident.

I didn’t own a cell phone before 2007, but when I took the job flying with Hawkair, we were required to have them so dispatch could tell us of plane changes, schedule changes, etc…that’s all.

I had no idea years later, you could do everything with your phone from banking to watching a movie. Who knew.

I use my phone for all kinds of things, and I find it handy. I am not, however, so glued to the thing that I’m walking down the street staring at it, without being aware of my surroundings.

As I have mentioned in the past, we have a basket by the door for cell phones during family gatherings. We actually talk and laugh and make memories together, without the distraction of cell phones. Whatever is happening on the phones can wait until our time together is done.

I visited the new Telus 5G cell tower, just outside of Smithers, and am very glad they continue to enlarge the networks so that all parts of Highway 16 have cell coverage. And no, I am not worried the 5G will scramble my brain. Age beat them to it!

So while I see a definite need for cell phones for safety reasons I also politely remind you that if you stare at your phone with clutched hands going down the street, be aware enough of your surroundings to look up before you step into a street. Or the same device you would use for a safety issue, can be the very thing which gets you hurt or killed.