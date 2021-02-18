Spice of life

Dealing with the cold is not just for humans

Brenda muses on what all the critters are doing during the deep freeze

Is it cold enough for you? I have been asked that this very day. What to say when this morning we woke up to a chilling –33 degrees!

Cold enough? I knew for sure it was mighty cold even before I opened the door. A deer was outside cleaning up bits of bird seed.

It was hopping about trying to keep its feet warm. This doe had a face encrusted with thick frost. Looked very ghostly in the early morning light.

My very old dog actually slept in the house last night. In all her 20 plus years this was a first for her. She is not house trained but I took the chance to allow her to stay in and soak up some heat.

It pleased me no end to see her lying on the sofa in the glow of the wood heat. Snuggled up to her plump belly was the old dump cat.

Great companions to me and each other. I was also pleased this day when good people came along with soup and to help bring in wood for the night.

Lots of birds around hoping for bird seed or peanut butter. I shaved some tasty bits off a peanut butter seed cake. As soon as I put the suet out for the birds, Bloop Bloop, my tame raven, swooped down to take it away,

A few owls around. I did have a pygmy owl but have not seen it for a couple days.

A report of a barred owl was quite interesting. It appears that one owl killed the other. What else can an owl do except to devour the warm flesh?

Siskins, juncos, evening grosbeak and pine grosbeaks. Most birds do eat the black oil sunflower seed.

I noticed today that the juncos also ate peanut butter. A song sparrow was spotted at the feeder. Woodpeckers are eating peanut butter and seeds.

A few rabbits around the trails with a fox scenting out their location.

Grouse scoot about looking for food. The grouse will jump up trying to get rosehips.

A pair of bald eagles perching about hoping for a rabbit or two.

It is a good thing you are doing if you feed the birds. A warm feeing when I look outside to see the birds puffed up and ready for another very cold day.

Also on the good things to do list is to make sure your cat or dog is OK during this spell. If Shea did not want to come inside I would allow her to be in the porch on her heated bed.

I would cover her with a couple blankets or an old coat.

The cat stays inside because he refuses the cold.

You can help your pets through the winter . Maybe you will not feel too guilty when that commercial comes on TV showing the sadness of abandoned or abused animals who suffer through such cold days.

Mind you, you could ease your mind if you can adopt a cat or dog from the Northwest Animal Shelter.

Stay warm, stay well, and mind your way.

Call 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.

