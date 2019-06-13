Dance recital delightful

A couple visiting from Armstrong write in appreciation of Creative Roots performance

Editor,

Last week my wife and I traveled to Telkwa from Armstrong to visit my daughter, husband and grandkids.

While we were there, we took in the dance gala (Creative Roots, May 26) at the high school in Smithers. I usually can’t sit in one spot for more than twelve and a half minutes, but I did go as my granddaughter Kasandra was dancing in it. We stayed for the whole performance, and it was a few hours of magic.

All the dancers, from the lovable little mice to the individual dancers to the Peter Pan routine, young and older were a delight to watch.

The many hours of hard work preparing and training showed on their faces as they smiled and did their routines. We would like to thank the many many people who worked so hard to make this event what it was. It was very special, and Smithers and Telkwa are a very proud people.

Ken and Jenny Douglas

Armstrong B.C.

