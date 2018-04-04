Daffodil Month chance to make a difference

For the month of April, Daffodil pins are available for purchase.

Editor,

When the ones we love are diagnosed with or die from cancer, friends and family often want to do something to help or honour them. Fundraising enables change and we can all have a part in advancing the cancer cause through our generosity.

At the Canadian Cancer Society, we want you to know Daffodil Month is a special opportunity to make a difference. For the month of April, Daffodil pins are available for purchase at the BC Liquor Stores and Starbucks locations. Donate and wear your pin to show support. If you are facing cancer, we can help – call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca for more information.

Money raised will go towards funding cancer research and support services such as the Kordyban Lodge, in Prince George, a home away from home for people undergoing treatment.

Most communities have local fundraising events to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society. If you are able to help in some capacity, please call 1-800-811-5666 for the Northern Regional office or visit cancer.ca/daffodil to donate.

Amanda Reath

Canadian Cancer Society

Previous story
I know that I am not a bad driver

Just Posted

Pole patrol may require outages

BC Hydro to replace 200 aging power poles in Smithers

Student flees civil war and gets a taste of Canada

Grade 10 student Zsofia Tarackozi taking a break from being forced to move out of Ukraine.

Gitxsan youth headed to Hawaii soccer tournament

Gitsegukla April 8 all clan feast raising donations to help players get to Hawaii.

District 54 Grade 5 students experience a Witsuwit’en Feast

Every Grade 5 student in BVSD 54 was invited to come and learn about the Witsuwit’en feast system.

Brewing success with grand opening

Bulkley Valley Brewery owner Dave Harris said his establishment offers “lifestyle.”

VIDEO: B.C. beavers and ducks share some weeds

A Okanagan Instagrammer shot a unique scene on the lake

B.C. imposes harsh fines on those ‘double billing’ for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Elderly B.C. man wins $450k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, who was in need of funds.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘History in making’ as B.C. women’s hardball team joins men’s division

All-female B.C. Badgers will play in 45+ division in move to further development of female baseball

Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will soon be heading to Toronto and New York to rally support among business leaders for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

YouTube shooter told family members she ‘hated’ the company

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash

On Tuesday, a CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m., during a training mission near El Centro, Calif.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before House panel on April 11

The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify April 11

Most Read