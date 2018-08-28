Daddio’s corrects story information

Closure had nothing to do with staff shortage

Editor,

Daddio’s Restaurant would like to take this opportunity to correct some wrong information contained in “Worker shortage bad for business,” a story appearing in the Aug. 22, 2018 print edition of The Interior News and on its website.

We did not close for two weeks nor reduce our openings to five days a week as indicated at a Smithers town council meeting of Aug. 14 during a discussion on the shortage of workers in the local hospitality industry.

We did close, but that was for seven days and that was to take a holiday.

This closure was not for a full two weeks because of our annual commitments to the fall fair.

We have not closed on Saturdays due to staffing – we did it because after building our business for five and a half years, we can.

Yes, we are and have been looking for another cook, but that has nothing whatsoever to do with our hours of operation.

That’s why you can understand that when we did return home from our time away, we were none to pleased to see wrong information contained in the article.

Rachel and Warren Fornara,

Smithers, B.C.