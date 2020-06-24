Editorial

Congratulations to the Class of COVID-19

In the face of upheaval, today’s grads have a unique opportunity

Graduation.

It’s normally a time of year that graduating students can look out at a world full of promise and at least some kind of certainty of what their futures might look like.

So, how does the Class of COVID-19 navigate a world that appears to be anything but?

It is almost impossible to write a commencement speech (or grad editorial) without invoking some kind of platitude along the lines of “this is your time” or “your class will shape a better world.”

This year alone, Malala Yousafzai – the Pakistani activist for female education and herself a member of the Class of 2020 – said: “The class of 2020 won’t be defined by what we lost to this virus but by how we responded to it. The world is yours now and I can’t wait to see what you make of it.”

Former U.S. president Barack Obama was no less unoriginal.

LAST WEEK: A force for good

“Nobody can tell you anymore that you should be waiting your turn, nobody can tell you anymore that this is how it’s always been done,” he said. “More than ever this is your moment, your generation’s world to shape.”

The problem is, what else can you say to a generation that is moving on to the workforce or further studies in an era of unprecedented upheaval.

Some wisdom of the ages may be appropriate. Plato, the greek philosopher and founder of the Academy, the first institution of higher learning in the Western World, said: “Necessity is the mother of invention.”

Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister said: “Crises and deadlocks when they occur have at least this advantage, that they force us to think.”

It’s unclear where it came from, but a popular Christian axiom holds that “When God closes a door, He opens a window” meaning, of course, to treat setbacks as opportunities.

MORE EDITORIAL:

It’s not worth getting angry over minor inconveniences

Your own backyard

In his commencement speech, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau compared the current circumstances to those faced by the generation that came of age at the end of the Great Depression and beginning of the Second World War, often referred to as the “Greatest Generation.”

“They sacrificed a lot, they dreamed big, they worked hard, and they left us a world far better than they found it,” Trudeau said. “The challenge facing the Class of 2020 is not dissimilar.”

You’ve got your work cut out for you.

The necessity is there, there is no shortage of crises, a lot of doors are closed.

You’re going to have to be inventive, you’re going to have to think deeply, and work hard, but the window is indeed open for you to be the next “Greatest Generation.”

The Interior News hopes you are.

Congratulations.

Now, get out there, get to work, and change the world for the better.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19
Next story
Do you think B.C. should be an NHL hub?

Just Posted

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

Witset cannabis shop hopeful for July 3 opening

Business is planning on a soft opening to local community in fourth week of June

RDBN takes aim at firearm ban, sends letter to Trudeau expressing disapproval of OIC

Regional District voted unanimously to send letter urging Liberals to reconsider process

‘A very exciting opportunity’: Terrace and Hazelton to get new high school classes

Caledonia offers Human Performance, Hazelton introduces Cybersecurity Foundations

School District 82 trustees give back pay increase

Each school will get around $100 for student centred initiatives

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Daycares find unique ways to teach physical distancing to young kids

B.C. says centres must have the physical space to support distancing, and encourages outdoor play when appropriate

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

Most Read