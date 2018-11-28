Concerning coal mine water use

Writer is headed to Telkwa Coal open house Nov. 28 to ask about water use.

Editor,

This is an excerpt from the Tenas Coal Project Description that was sent to the Environmental Assessment Office for preliminary review:

Water Supply and Management:

Water for site services, including process water make-up and wash-down and utility requirements, will come from groundwater wells or ponds located adjacent to the plant and pit areas. Preliminary hydrogeological and hydrology studies indicate that water sources within the Project area are adequate to meet the Project’s needs. More detailed information on average and maximum daily water demand for the Project will be developed during the detailed design stage; but is estimated at 15,000 litres per hour. Potable water will be sourced from groundwater and surface run off where possible. If sufficient supplies are not present, it will be sourced from Goathorn Creek. If required, this will be supplemented from potable water providers in the RDBN.

We are at record low water levels in our rivers. Climate change is a huge problem. Is no one concerned about a proposed coal mine using 15,000 litres/HOUR for the next 25 years or so? This is just one of the many questions I intend to ask at the Open House on Nov. 28th.

Anika Gattiker

Telkwa

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

Just Posted

Locals get taste of pipeline construction benefits

Nov. 27 meeting to outline contract opportunities for Coastal GasLink pipeline

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

Nisga’a members part of B.C. basketball team that won gold in Pan Pacific Masters

Games were held in Australia

VIDEO: Terrace River Kings hold tribute for Cameron Kerr

Many attended to pay their respects

Doctor drawn back to hometown

Smithers-raised Dr. Neithammer sees returning med students as key to recruitment.

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project

The federal government annouced it’s contract to design new warships, last month

World faces ‘impossible’ task at post-Paris climate talks

Seasoned negotiators are calling the meeting, which is expected to draw 25,000 participants, “Paris 2.0”

Famed anti-poverty activist Harry Leslie Smith dies in Ontario hospital at 95

Smith lived through the Great Depression and fought in the British air force during the Second World War

Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

Most Read