Concerning coal mine water use

Editor,

This is an excerpt from the Tenas Coal Project Description that was sent to the Environmental Assessment Office for preliminary review:

Water Supply and Management:

Water for site services, including process water make-up and wash-down and utility requirements, will come from groundwater wells or ponds located adjacent to the plant and pit areas. Preliminary hydrogeological and hydrology studies indicate that water sources within the Project area are adequate to meet the Project’s needs. More detailed information on average and maximum daily water demand for the Project will be developed during the detailed design stage; but is estimated at 15,000 litres per hour. Potable water will be sourced from groundwater and surface run off where possible. If sufficient supplies are not present, it will be sourced from Goathorn Creek. If required, this will be supplemented from potable water providers in the RDBN.

We are at record low water levels in our rivers. Climate change is a huge problem. Is no one concerned about a proposed coal mine using 15,000 litres/HOUR for the next 25 years or so? This is just one of the many questions I intend to ask at the Open House on Nov. 28th.

Anika Gattiker

Telkwa