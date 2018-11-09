Community rises above negativity

Editor,

On Oct. 18 my tricycle was removed from my residence at The Meadows by persons unknown. I suspect recalcitrant youth celebrating 17/10 (the legalization of marijuana) were responsible.

I reported it to the police and to others including the manager of The Meadows. Val posted the issue on a FB group site that I was unaware of. After that I was advised that several people in the community including the mayor and councilors, home support staff from Northern Health, staff at The Meadows and other individuals in the community kept an eye open as they went about the their daily business.

When I moved to the Bulkley Valley in 1977, I was almost immediately struck by a strong sense of ‘community spirit’ that was foreign to me in the city I grew up in. It was an endearing and wonderful sense that continues to this day and, I hope, will carry long into the future.

All that effort and energy culminated in the recovery of my ‘three-wheel’ pickup truck which I rely on for exercise and transportation around this wonderful community. Sam, a worker at McBike, found it near his home and brought it to the McBike store where it was repaired and returned to me.

l am overwhelmed knowing that my adopted community came to my assistance in my time of need. To those folks that were keeping an eye out for my ‘Trike,’ thank you all so very much!

In this really screwed world of ours that seems to be thriving on lies and concocted fear, it is the affection of ‘Community’ that rises above the negativity and remains a dominant force for good, at least in Smithers and the Bulkley Valley!

An adage from my own, sometimes misspent youth, “POWER to the PEOPLE”, comes to mind.

David Watts

Proud ‘Smithereen’

Oh yah, to the perpetrator(s) of this act: you do not need to engage in senseless destructive activities to find enjoyment in life!