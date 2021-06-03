Columnists are unique, important windows into communities

Editor:

As a former editor of The Interior News, I’d like to add my thanks and appreciation for the many words Sonja Lester has written over the years.

When I worked in Smithers Sonja was a co-worker, confidently diving into the darkroom each week to produce the negatives and prints for each week’s edition as well as performing other duties.

And so I was pleased that Sonja continued her association with The Interior News these past years by acting as one of its columnists.

As current editor Thom Barker pointed out in his May 6 editorial, columnists in community newspapers act as unique and important windows into the communities in which they live.

I hope the next generation of columnists continues in that role.

Best wishes, Sonja.

Rod Link

Terrace, B.C.

READ MORE: Letters to the editor



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter