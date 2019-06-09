COLUMN: What is so good about heat?

Tis the season. Certainly not the cool Christmas one. It is the hot, sticky and buggy season. Every year I have to vent my crabby mood and tell you how much I hate the heat. Here’s where you dive in and tell me how most folks enjoy the heat. Why I ask you? I don’t have the time to cloister myself in a cooler place. I don’t have a basement to sleep in. What I do have is a garden that needs my attention and most of all I have my critters that find the heat difficult at their advanced age.

What to do? First of all I have a fan running under a table that is under the sun shelter. In short order the three dogs have it figured out. I have a bowl of clear water and a cloth so I can cool the old fevered brows.

If that does not do the trick, I take the dogs to the lower part of my property so they can go into a mud soaked ditch. Mucky but cool.

LAST WEEK: Not weedeating, weed eating

The dogs also enjoy an ice cube. I put ice in their water bowl as well. While we are discussing dogs, I have to mention a friend was here kindly petting an old female ( that of course was the dog). There it was, a big juicy tick firmly attached to the dog. I removed the tick then cleaned the area with rubbing alcohol. Now part of the routine at the end of the day is to groom the dogs and the cat and look for ticks. I could get some medication from the vet to prevent ticks. I might have to go that route.

This heat I am told has brought on bathing suit season. Well now, I will skip that one. I can’t imagine going to the lake for a swim. A swim suit would not help my body in any way. Children would think that I am a beached whale. Mind you, had I put more thought into wearing a swim suit I could have my body sculpted into a better shape. They show it on TV. Just in one day fat deposits would be gone. I gather it can be frozen away as well. Might as well wait for winter so I can roll about in the snow. Then again, maybe not.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE:

Jean Vanier: A man to be admired and respected

What would your mother think?

I could have facial bags disappear in a few minutes by rubbing some business on my face. We are asked if we notice the difference in a few minutes. Darned if I can tell. Maybe I should just buy a bucket of that stuff and do my whole body. It might be an uplifting experience.

This what I have decided to do. I will work in the yard finding shady places that need my attention. Thankfully, I had help clearing some of my walking trails. So when you think about it what do I have to complain about?

Last time I was in town I had some good experiences. I had left a couple cucumbers in my cart. The lady behind me bought them for me. I talked to a First Nations lady who said I was one of the few white people who talk to her. Her comments made me very sad but thankful when she asked if she could hug me. You bet you can.

Your stories are welcome when you email me at mallory@bulkely.net or call 250-846-5095.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter