COLUMN: Stuffed bears, music, dancing and art

The weather is good, the walking is fine, continuing on my walk to Fernie.

From the Library: celebrate International Literacy Day by helping Benedict Bear find a good book to read. Have you discovered an awesome book that you just can’t put down? One that you have read over and over again? Share your favourite pick at the Smithers Public Library for a chance to win your very own Benedict Bear. How cool is that? Open to all ages, you will have from September 7 – 14 to let the Library know your pick, your best ever book. A big thank you to Big Smiles for donating the beautiful Benedict Bear stuffie. This program is in partnership with Smithers Community Services Association and the Smithers Public Library in celebration of International Literacy Day.

LAST WEEK: Ageism still in full force

Canada’s Classical House Concert Network is hosting Sawyer Craig, soprano and Nicola Davies, piano, Friday, September 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Bulkley Valley Brewery, 3860 1st Ave. Tickets $20 at the door. Duo Craig and Davies have bonded over the years over a shared appreciation for the culinary arts. Nicola is an amazing cook and Sawyer loves to eat. They have prepared an eclectic menu of their favourite English-language music, spanning the works by an incredible range of composers, from Benjamin Britten to Harnick & Bock to Canada’s own David McIntyre. It promises to be a deliciously entertaining evening.

A response to refugee settlement by Dawson City, Yukon mayor: “Canadians are born all over the world, it just sometimes takes them a bit of time to get here.”

MORE VIEW FROM THE PORCH:

Ghosts of a gold-rushing past

Ill-fitting bras a perfect fit for broken turtles

Saturday, September 14 at Glenwood (Driftwood) Hall 7 to 9 p.m.: A fun active evening of dancing for the whole family. Fabulous fiddle music will be provided by invited guests James Stephens and Ivonne Hernandez with “calling” by Marian Rose. Bring your children, your parents and your whole neighbourhood. Admission at the door $10, $5 youth (18 and under) or $30 per family. Questions: Marian Rose, (581) 234-1614. Marian is a musician, writer, linguist and folk-dance specialist who believes dance and music are powerful tools in creating a more connected, compassionate, joyful world. Sounds like this event will be a chance to connect with your entire family, your entire neighbourhood and receive the gift of joy.

The Prince Rupert Community Arts Council and the Cassiar Cannery will hold their first ever Artists-in-Residence 2019. Two prominent Canadian artists, Mark Thibeault from Telkwa and Jon Claytor, a painter, animator, movie maker and installation artist from Sackville, New Brunswick, will take up residence. Workshops are open to participants of all skill levels, Sunday September 22 and Sunday October 6. I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark, an abstract-expressionist painter and multi-instrumentalist for CICK, Smithers Community Radio. Listen on: www.soundcloud.com/smithersradio, scroll down to Mark’s name. For more information on the Artists-in-Residence: artsprincerupert.ca or cassiarcannery.com/experiences/artist-in-residence-program.

Closing with: Cogent: appealing forcibly to the mind or reason; convincing. Pertinent, relevant. Having power to compel or constrain.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter