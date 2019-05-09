COLUMN: Smithers can’t afford to wait on low-income housing

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Trevor Hewitt (Thom Barker photo)

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

We’ve all heard that quote, or at least some form of it.

Many of us have even used it ad nauseam, myself included, to the point where it’s been resigned to the status of overstated cliché.

But we shouldn’t.

History does matter and the more you study it the more you realize how the mistakes of our ancestors are often ours as well, albeit in a different context and on different scales.

So when I hear members of council and the public talk about how something should have been done with the LB Warner lot years ago I think: OK, you’re right, but now what?

When you try to justify inertia today based on the inaction of yesterday, you create a perfect recipe for your children to follow tomorrow.

And thus completes the cycle.

I’m not surprised to hear a lot of people upset that remediation costs (estimated around $750,000, but potentially even higher) are much larger than what they would have been 15 years ago.

I’m not surprised to hear homeowners upset that they could be taxed more today based on yesterday’s passivity to a growing problem by their peers.

I am, however, surprised to hear so many people suggest that we just leave the lot as is and wait for some fantastically-ideal opportunity that requires little-to-no remediation costs for the land, is cost-neutral to the taxpayer, will benefit the town as a whole and that is supported by the community at large (spoiler alert: not gonna happen).

Trying to save the taxpayer money is a commendable thing to do, but that doesn’t mean blind opposition to anything that could cost them is objectively right.

Is the lot the perfect spot for low-income housing? No, but it is a spot and we need the housing.

Would it be better for, as Coun. Benson suggested, the province to use land they owned for the development? Yes, it would.

Can we force them to do that? As far as I am aware, no.

Do I wish there were a way that we could get this housing without any cost to the taxpayer. Of course, but there isn’t.

Lastly, would not pursuing this development save the taxpayer money? In the short run, yes, however semantically the answer becomes a lot more complicated when you think about the long-term effects of issues like homelessness and poverty on infrastructure and town resources.

I think Coun. Atrill said it best at council’s April 23 meeting when she mentioned she doesn’t want to see future councillors having this very same conversation after the province decides to raise environmental standards and remediation costs increase accordingly, or after some other unforeseeable variable raises the potential burden on the taxpayer in the future.

Because the LB Warner lot is going to cost us — that isn’t the question.

The question is are we going to pull our socks up and deal with it, or are we going to moan about how councils of days past should have done the same and pass it on to our children to inherit?

Are we going to put a plan in place for the growing senior population (currently 1 in 4 considered low income; 1 in 3 if you look at women) that is expected to double in size over the next 20 years or simply give them our “thoughts and prayers” when we face a massive housing crisis in the decades to come for arguably the most vulnerable segment of our population?

And, most importantly, are we going to signal to our children that the best way to deal with problems is to address them head-on (even if it means tough, awkward and often excessively-long conversations) or pass the buck (no pun intended) onto the next generation.

Because when we justify inaction today on the passivity of yesterday we become the very people we purportedly disapprove of tomorrow.

Again, thus completes the cycle.

Perhaps by November, B.C.’s political landscape will have changed drastically.

Perhaps a new government will no longer offer the incentives council has discussed with regards to subsidized low-income housing.

Perhaps.

But let’s cross that bridge when we come to it, not put walls up around accessing it.

Previous story
A negotiation by any other name…

Just Posted

Police warn of property crime spree

Unlocked vehicles in Smithers and tool sheds from Witset to Quick targeted

Palliative Care Hospice Week seeks to dispel myths

Bulkley Valley Hospice Society focussed on quality of life

A negotiation by any other name…

For Thom Barker, the difficult reconcilation conversation begins with calling things what they are

Who will be our arbiters of fairness

Everybody is looking for their fair share, but the pie is not getting any bigger

NDP MPs announce support for Taylor Bachrach

Another NDP MP has thrown their support behind Taylor Bachrach.

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

Winners of the ThriveNorth Business Challenge announced

Businesses from Terrace dominated the final stand

Most Read