COLUMN: Not our fault we got so darn old

I’m trying to decide if I am tired or did I sit too long. Just one of those days. First off, my computer was in a mood so I went to Cybernet to pay my bill and to get help. That was a pleasant interlude. Next, I was off to the newspaper office. Had a nice visit with our editor. Didn’t sit then. Next I was at No Frills Store. A first nations elder whom I have met before reminded me that he had told me that I need to put garlic bits between my toes to help with my old knees. I have no idea how that works.

Next recommendation for good health was that I should eat peanut butter and onion. I assume he meant at the same time. Had to pass on that. I appreciated the elder’s concern for my health but I wondered at the time why he didn’t mention that I should not sit too long?

It has been said that sitting too much is now the new smoking. I was surprised to find that sitting can affect the health of our heart, diabetes and some cancers. If all that didn’t make us stand up and take notice we are also told too much sitting can affect our mental health. Now for me that would be a step too far.

Obesity could claim a spot in our life as could blood pressure issues. These things are not caused from sitting too much but sitting doesn’t help.

I have to tell you why I wanted to discuss this with you. It has nothing to do with the nice man telling me to put garlic between my toes. It has to do with me. If I sit too long I have trouble getting upright. Back hurts, feet hurt until I sit again which makes the pain worse. Around and around it goes. Sit , stand , sit again. A sign of our age or a sign of the times?

As fall comes along with all the new shows on the TV we just might be inclined to plunk ourselves down to watch something new. For my money I have not seen much I would waste the time looking at. Mind you today I received my new Knowledge Network program guide for September and October.

Great programming. Science, drama, music and more. No commercials. If you miss some of the one-hour shows you can see it at the midnight hour. It is free to watch or if the mood moves you can send them a bit of cash so those great programs still come to us. I send a bit of money — not much but some.

If I can’t find what I like to watch I can always turn on CBC radio and listen to the many great documentaries and scholarly discussions. When the weekend rolls around music on the radio makes me appreciate CBC all the more.

You have noticed for sure that I did not mention watching political stuff. I can’t embarrass myself by sitting looking at Trump. Far better to watch Canadian TV so I can make a decision about our own political future. Shouldn’t involve too much sitting for that.

I know we have discussed this before, but I know as sure as the day is long you could have the same problems I have. Other than the fact sitting hurts I always wonder about finding a toilet in a café that I can get off of. Most are too low for me. Solution: face the bowl and stand up to pee. Maybe more than you need to know but we have to be honest with friends and family. Tell them your concerns about sitting too long or dealing with other medical issues when you are out in public. Not our fault we got so darn old. Do the best you can, carry on and don’t sit too long.

