College continues to serve community with lifelong learning opportunities

Ok I’ll be honest, I have been bugged by the lack of usage at the college that I have perceived over the past several years. I harken back to the old days with the smaller footprint and a good selection of community courses for the public to engage in. My examples, East Indian Cooking, Accounting 101, Mechanics for Dummies and the like, always seemed to fill up and give the general public an outlet for the winter months. These programs seemed to have disappeared when the college remodelled and increased their reliance on foreign students to pay the bills.

I decided to go over to the office and inquire if my perceptions had any validity. I was directed to get in touch with Heather at the head office in Terrace and pose my questions. She straightened me out and proceeded to outline what is available and how focussed the college is on trying to provide the public with lifelong learning opportunities.

Originally called Northwest Community College, CMTN was established in Terrace in 1975. The college has five regional campuses, Hazelton, Haida Gwaii, Smithers, Terrace, and Prince Rupert, serving 34 communities and 21 First Nations.

Currently, Smithers campus is offering a carpentry foundation program. Contact trades@coastmountaincollege.ca.

A health career access program, HCAP@northern health.ca. Presently fifteen students are participating this semester in the Health Practices Introduction program in collaboration with School District 54.

Upgrading courses started Jan. 9 for the winter semester and an in-person university course, Geography 150 also began at the same time period.

There are also five university courses available by video conference according to Heather.

“Starting in May, this spring, first and second year business courses will be offered at the Smithers campus,” continued Heather. “And, in addition, there will be two offerings of Food Safe. A wide range of online continuing education courses can be taken through Coast Mountain College. Presently we have 70 students studying different subjects throughout the campus.

“General interest courses are not scheduled for the Smithers campus at this time,” said Heather. “But I am arranging an interest list to be available at each campus front desk so community members can submit their name, contact information, and area of interest. We want to be responsive to community needs. We would, of course, need a minimum number of registrations to run a course as well as a local qualified instructor. Knowing what people are interested in studying is the key first step.

“I did look into the Elder College program that was run on the Smithers campus. I learned that this was an initiative organized by a community group of volunteers that set the topics and retained instructors for their courses. The college provided the space but was not involved in the programming. Certainly if a similar volunteer group had interest in organizing educational offerings, we would be able to arrange space.”

Thanks for providing this information update, Heather. You have corrected my misconceptions and given me an opportunity to seek out new avenues of learning.

“Another point of interest, Tom, is we do have a library on the Smithers campus,” continued Heather. “Community members are welcome to get a CMTN library card and use or check the resources in the library even if they are not students.

“One other thing, our First Nations Access co-ordinator will be returning this fall and we can look forward to some cultural learning opportunities open to Elders and community members that want to participate. In the past, our co-ordinator has done things like drum making and moccasin construction. We are not sure what she has planned for the fall semester but are confident it will be exciting.”

Thanks again for the info, Heather, and hopefully Smithers citizens will come forward and fill out your interest list or take a course to continue their passion for lifelong learning.