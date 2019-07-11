Coastal Gaslink can’t be blamed for everything

Thom debunks some erroneous connections people made between last week’s earthquakes and a landslide

Sometimes I feel like a professional debunker.

Last week there were several stories that people erroneously connected together.

Let’s first dispense with the linking of the 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the southern tip of Haida Gwaii Wednesday and two large shocks later in the week in California.

Not true, but the funny thing about our social media world is someone only needs to speculate, or even say something in jest, and it can quickly turn into “fact” for a whole lot of people.

Plate tectonics, which is responsible for seismic activity all along the Pacific coast from Alaska to Argentina, is a very complex and active network of fault systems. Both Canadian and American geologists quickly responded that, although they happened close together in time, it was merely coincidental.

And it’s not even a surprising coincidence. B.C. has experienced more than 500 earthquakes in the past year. California counts theirs in the thousands annually.

LAST WEEK: Time to vote for time change change

Moving on to the landslide that muddied the Kitimat River on Thursday shutting down the town’s water supply.

Some people connected the Haida quake to this event as well.

Earthquakes can cause landslides, but that earthquake did not cause that landslide. It was barely felt on the mainland coast approximately 100 kilometres away, much less more than 350 kilometres away where the landslide occurred.

Next up were the conspiracy theorists. Coastal GasLink (CGL) did it. For some, the company has become the bogeyman for all the evils in the northwest, but while they were working in the area, this occurred upstream from them. Whatever they were doing could not have caused the load on the clay that would make it liquefy like that.

What could, and almost certainly did, was heavy rain. That’s how it works, folks. Clay can be fairly stable, but given the right conditions, swoosh.

MORE BARKING AT THE BIG DOG:

Bad news is tough on everyone

Citizenship oath an unacceptable double standard

It gets better, though. Others actually suggested it was earthquakes caused by CGL’s fracking activities that caused the slide.

In the first place, Coastal is a pipeline company; it does not produce the gas it will eventually transport. Secondly, while some studies have linked fracking to localized seismic activity, the fracking that is producing the gas that CGL’s pipeline will eventually carry is being conducted hundreds of miles away in northeast B.C.

Look, I’m not advocating for pipelines or LNG or fracking or anything like that. There are certainly risks to both fracking and pipelines and I certainly think we need to tread carefully with these things and go in eyes wide open.

But let’s get our facts straight, shall we?

This mudslide is not related.

And finally, no, none of this is God punishing us for our sins.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heat, lack of sleep, a recipe for crabbiness

Just Posted

VIDEO: Woodchuck rescued from under car on Main Street

Angelika Langen, co-founder of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society, made the rescue.

Coastal Gaslink can’t be blamed for everything

Thom debunks some erroneous connections people made between last week’s earthquakes and a landslide

Recreational fishing for sockeye salmon in the Skeena River watershed temporarily closed

Effective July 11 recreational fishing will be banned until further notice

Skeena mainstem closed to recreational sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

Council votes to put off Main Street landscaping until 2020

The lowest quote for the project, just over $28,000, was nearly twice the town’s $15,000 budget.

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

Most Read