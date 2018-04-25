Coalmine? No thank-you!

Writer believes water and dust issues with a coalmine in Telkwa will ruin valley.

Years ago, we moved to Telkwa from Estevan, Sask., where we already experienced open pit coal mining.

Dust everywhere!

Now Allegiance is planning an open pit coalmine approximately seven kilometres from our subdivision, hauling coal, two trucks every hour, four days a week, day and night along the existing Coalmine Road.

During a talk with Dan Farmer and Angela Waterman of Allegiance, we also voiced our concerns about our well water which comes from the Goathorn Creek. We were told not to worry, waste water would go via pipeline directly into the Telkwa River, but should we have problems with our water, we could apply for town water.

A pipeline to Telkwa? Town water? Not very reassuring answers.

They also spoke of 40-50 jobs that will be created by having a mine here. But what about the jobs that might be lost in the fishing and tourism industry because of noise and water pollution?

We do not want to watch Allegiance come here and destroy our scenic Bulkley Valley!

We love our home in beautiful Telkwa, where we can enjoy the outdoors and the wildlife.

A coal mine here, no thank-you!

Gabriele Bogner-Schimke

Telkwa