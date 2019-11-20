Clean up, save a bear

Conservation officer service says most nuisance bear euthanizations are preventable

Bear season is just about over, but as the animals prepare for hibernation they are actively seeking any available food sources as those sources grow scarcer.

Whenever The Interior News runs stories about nuisance bears being euthanized, the feedback is enormous and often misplaced.

Conservation officers do not want to put down wildlife. It is the worst part of their job. They are there, as the name of their department suggests, to conserve. Sometimes it is necessary to destroy an animal, but it only becomes necessary because of the actions or inaction of humans.

LAST WEEK: There’s a lot in a word

This year the Conservation Officer Service (COS) received an exceptionally high volume of complaints and had to euthanize several bears.

According to a press release, each of these situations was human-caused and preventable.

The public must remain aware of this and that the COS is cracking down on unsecured attractants.

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act to feed wild animals and to have attractants accessible to dangerous wildlife.

As bears attempt to build up fat reserves for the upcoming winter, conservation officers will be conducting audits of all unsecured attractants in local communities and will issue wildlife protection orders for their immediate removal. Non-compliance will result in violation tickets and fines.

MORE EDITORIALS:

Don’t file the divorce papers just yet

Taxpayers deserve answers on CAO firing

It should not have to come to this.

Everybody should take responsibility for their safety, the safety of their neighbours and communities, and ultimately the safety of our wildlife.

Common food sources in urban areas include bird feeders, household garbage and fruit trees. Remove bird seed from feeders and clean up any spillage. Secure household garbage and compost in a location inaccessible to dangerous wildlife. Pick fruit from fruit trees and remove it from yards.

“The Conservation Officer Service asks for communities to work together to be a part of the solution instead of a part of the problem because a fed bear is a dead bear,” the release stated.

Let’s all help out for our own sake and the sake of the animals.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

Just Posted

River Kings take control of Steelheads in 9-6 win

The boys get another chance against Terrace when they play there on Nov. 23

Town supports Legion’s application for liquor license amendment

Council is reccommending the LCRB approve the Legion’s application for a Liquor Primary Licence

Council passes two readings of second-stage housing bylaws

The bylaws, if adopted, will make way for 12 Northern Society for Domestic Peace townhouses

Goodacre Place: a partial success story

Supportive housing development improves homelessness situation, but demand for more remains high

Smithers student wants solution to recycling moratorium

Smithers and Telkwa suspended curbside recycling following a May 9 fire that destroyed the depot

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Most Read