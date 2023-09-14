City of Smithers?

Why hasn’t there been any discussion of upgrading the town’s status

It’s interesting that a discussion of whether or not Smithers should become a city has never really come up.

The town claims to have been the first incorporated village in B.C. (1921), although Kaslo also makes that claim. Suffice it to say, Smithers was one of the earliest villages in the province to incorporate. And, it was within a couple of years of achieving the threshold (2,500 to 4,099 population) for town status that Smithers upgraded in 1967.

It’s now been three decades since Smithers has been qualified to be a city (5,000-plus population), but it seems like little or no consideration has been given to upgrading again.

Oddly enough, there is one city in B.C. with only roughly 660 residents. Greenwood became a city during a mining boom and dwindled away, but still retains city status.

Mission B.C. was a District with a population approaching 40,000 when it finally applied to become a city in 2021.

Then there’s the odd case of Labrador City, NL (population 7,200), which is still technically a town and therefore officially called the Town of Labrador City.

For Smithers, nothing would change from a legal standpoint. Village, district, town or city, the laws and responsibilities for municipalities in B.C. are the same.

The question is are there tangible benefits to becoming a city? Smithers certainly is a hub for the surrounding area and roughly the midway point between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

One thing there has been plenty of discussion about is economic development, growing the town and growing its tax base. Perhaps having the stature of city would enhance opportunities for growth.

That is certainly what the District of Mission thought when it started the debate in earnest five or six years ago.

Maybe the outside perception of the City of Smithers would be disadvantageous, though. For a community that trades and thrives on its quaint, small-town vibe, it might dampen the appeal for visitors and potential residents.

We’ll never know one way or another, though, if it is never discussed.

